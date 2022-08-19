If you weren't aware by now, we're here to tell you that real-world range tests have become all the rage when it comes to EVs. This is because people can't rely on the EPA's tests since electric vehicle range is impacted by a myriad of factors. In this particular case, the Rivian R1T electric truck's tires make a massive difference.

Car and Driver performed a real-world range test on the Rivian R1T in November 2021. The publication uses a 75-mph highway range test that can be seen as somewhat similar to our own range 70-mph range test at InsideEVs.

Every range test is a bit different, so we recommend consulting a handful of different tests to get a better idea of the potential real-world range of your EV. If you can check out tests that are performed under different conditions and circumstances related to the weather, tires, cargo, towing, etc., you'll be able to get an even better idea of what to expect.

Car and Driver shares that it ran another, more recent Rivian R1T real-world range test and drove an impressive 280 miles, which is a 60-mile improvement, or 30 percent better than the earlier test. The only significant difference between the tests was the electric pickup truck's tires.

The publication explains that in the original test, the R1T was wearing 20-inch all-terrain tires. In the latest test, Car and Driver swapped out the beefier tires for 22-inch all-seasons, or "street tires." Car and Driver writes:

"We tested our first R1T in November 2021, where it went 220 miles in our 75-mph highway-range test. That was a Launch Edition and wearing 20-inch Pirelli Scorpion All Terrain Plus tires. Recently, we ran a second R1T, also a Launch Edition, shod with 22-inch Pirelli Scorpion Zero All Seasons."

While the publication makes it very clear that it has spent years observing the drastic differences tires can make to a vehicle's performance metrics, it was still surprised by the huge difference in range. We're talking about the potential for an additional hour or so of driving time on a road trip.

Car and Driver points out that the second test featured an R1T that was 137 pounds lighter than the earlier model. In addition, the second test was performed in 85-degree weather compared to the first test's 57-degree temperature.

Car and Driver points out that the second test featured an R1T that was 137 pounds lighter than the earlier model. In addition, the second test was performed in 85-degree weather compared to the first test's 57-degree temperature.