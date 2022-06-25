The Rivian R1T is a seriously compelling package. Superb tech, plenty of practicality, and performance levels never seen before in a pickup truck are just some of the reasons why it's in such high demand. But one thing that few people have discussed is towing. We know the R1T has an 11,000 lbs towing capacity - a seriously impressive figure. But how does towing impact range?

All-Electric Family recently bought an R1T. In their latest video, the family took their R1T and 7,000 lbs Airstream on a 500-mile road trip. Throughout the first leg of the journey, the R1T's consumption figures ranged between 1.02 and 1.07 mi/kWh. The R1T has a 135 kWh battery pack, which means the range was approximately 137-144 miles per charge (again, when pulling 7,000 lbs+).

Hence you seem to get around 45% of the Rivian R1T's 314-mile EPA range when towing upwards of 7,000 lbs. Not too bad, all things considered. Towards the end of the trip, the family headed up a mountain. The R1T comfortably handled the steep incline while pulling the Airstream, however, the range was (unsurprisingly) impacted. Consumption was 0.66 mi/kWh, meaning the projected range dropped to just under 90 miles for this leg of the journey.

In total, the family stopped to charge 5 times throughout the trip. They spent $76.52 on charging.

What are your thoughts on the R1T? Do you think it's a viable option for a long-distance caravan hauler? Let us know your thoughts below.