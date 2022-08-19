We've had some requests for Ford F-150 Lightning electric truck dyno tests, but there hasn't been a whole lot of good coverage out there. Eventually, perhaps InsideEVs or one of our friends will get it done, but the video above that was published on YouTube by Texas Truck Channel does a fine job, especially with sharing the testing process and challenges involved with "dynoing" a dual-motor all-wheel-drive full-size electric truck.

As you probably assumed, Texas Truck Channel isn't an EV channel. However, it finally has some electric trucks to cover, and there are more on the way. The channel has already published multiple videos about various electric SUVs, as well as at least one other video covering the Ford F-150 Lightning, which it calls the "The Next Best Seller."

In short, Texas Truck Channel rates vehicles on its "Hipster Scale." They help people decide if a vehicle might be right for them by providing their opinions on each vehicle's Interior, Exterior, Powertrain, and Dynamics. It's safe to say the guys are impressed with the F-150 Lightning, and we've included their previous review of the truck at the bottom of the page.

With that said, it was time to get the electric Ford F-150 onto the dyno. They headed to Dynocom in Fort Worth, Texas, to put the Lightning up on the Dynocom DC 6000. The company's proprietary setup is designed to accommodate EVs, and it's one of the few options readily available for testing the Lightning.

Texas Truck Channel explains that the dual-motor all-wheel-drive F-150 Lightning is different from a "normal" truck. They'll need readings from both axles and motors, and there's no way to turn off one or the other. The process is actually more complicated than you might expect. While all-wheel-drive dynos are available, there are very few that will properly accommodate the F-150 Lightning.

The video is relatively short and to the point. As always, we recommend that you watch it in its entirety. However, Texas Truck Channel provided the following chapters and timestamps in case you want to hone in on something specific:

Chapters:

0:00 | Intro

2:47 | Dynocom DC 6000

5:19 | EV Dyno Challenges

9:38 | Ford Lightning Dyno Results

After you've had the opportunity to watch the F-150 Lightning dyno test above, scroll down and leave us your takeaways below. Then, check out Texas Truck Channel's initial take on the Lightning in the video below.