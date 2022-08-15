Evil Bikes' Epocalypse E-MTB Is Ready To Take On The Most Difficult Trails

Electric mountain bikes have become more capable than ever before, and have unlocked numerous possibilities for adernaline-addicted riders. One of the newest entrants into the massively popular eMTB segment comes from Seattle-based company Evil Bikes. It's called the Epocalypse, and judging from its specs, it wants to end the world for all other electric bikes it goes up against on the trail.

The Epocalypse is outfitted with 29-inch wheels and is described by Evil Bikes as a "lightning-fed hell snake." It's built after the brand's Wreckoning downhill bike, and one thing we can deduce about the brand, apart from its fondness for puns, is that it likes its bikes burly and ultra capable up and down the trail. As such, we find no shortage of premium goodies on the Epocalypse, as it's touted as an electric freeride model capable of taking you through terrain that would push your skills to the limit. For starters, it packs as Shimano EP8 electric motor with an output of up to 85 Nm of torue.

In Europe, the Epocalypse, as bad ass as it seems, however, is classified as a Class 1 e-bike, and as such, must follow rules and regulations pertaining to electric bicycles. This means that it's limited to an assisted top-speed of 20 miles per hour. Granted, of course, you're free to exceed such speeds with the help of your legs and gravity. Evil Bikes is offering the Epocalypse in four frame sizes—small, medium, large, and extra-large. Said frame is constructed out of carbon fiber, and is outfitte with a Rockshox ZEB fork with 170 mm of travel and a rear shock with 166 mm of travel.

The Epocalypse gets a drivetrain care of Shimano, and in XT trim, no less. Four-piston disc brakes on both wheels with 2033 millimeter rotors offer confidence-inspiring braking performance, while Maxxis Minion 29 x 2.5-inch high-volume tires offer traction in all off-road conditions. Last but not least, the bike is compatible with Shimano's E-Tube mobile app, which allows you to configure the EP8 to your desired settings. Given all those features, it shouldn't be all too surprising that the Epocalypse is a rather pricey machine. How much exactly? Well, how does $12,000 USD sound like?