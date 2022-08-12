The Hyper Ultra 40 E-Bike Offers Big Utility With A Small Price Tag

E-bikes are here to stay, without a question, and as a result, a limitless selection of devices that claim to be the greatest of their kind have emerged. One company, Hyper Bike Co., aims to increase market access to e-biking by providing reasonably priced and decently equipped electric bikes. We previously talked about its E-Ride eMTB, which retails for just $1,500 USD. Now, it's entering the world of urban commuting with the Ultra 40.

The Ultra 40 is a compact, user-friendly e-bike that is far more versatile than its size would suggest. To start, the frame of this electric bicycle is made of aluminum, which keeps prices down and durability up. The $1,200 USD e-bike has a lot of features hidden beneath the surface. Let's examine more closely, shall we?

Right off the bat, Hyper says that the Ultra is, well, ultra-versatile. It is the kind of electric bicycle made to be used both on roads and on light off-road terrain. It gets a suspension fork and fat, knobby tires which give the bike a rather rugged aesthetic. That being said, it's obviously very far from an electric mountain bike, and clearly has commuting duties in mind.

Another feature that's sure to catch your eye is the bike's frame. Apart from being styled unconventionally when compared to other commuter bikes, the Ultra also packs its battery within the frame. There is a replaceable battery with 10.4 amp-hours of power built into the aluminum frame. Hyper claims a rather lackluster 20 miles of range on a single charge, but given the bike's super affordable price tag, you'll probably have some spare cash left over to buy an extra battery, or you know, a bunch of energy drinks to get you ready to pedal the rest of the way home.

On the performance side of things, the Ultra is fairly decent, packing a 250W hub-integrated motor. This motor is capable of propelling this electric two-wheeler to a top speed of 20 miles per hour with pedal assist. Of course, you're free to go beyond this speed, given that the rest of it comes from sheer leg power.