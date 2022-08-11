The Onebot S2 Is A Funky Pocket-Sized Folding E-Bike

Urban mobility, for the majority of people, is all about comfort, time savings, and moving about the city with ease. The fun factor brought about by electric bikes is, however, an undeniable benefit, and is enough to get a lot of people hooked onto their bikes, so much so, that they ride more than just out of necessity. One such bike that'll surely have you falling head over heels is the new Onebot S2.

Despite having a toy-like appearance, the Onebot S2 has some fairly amazing foundations. It first displays an aviation-grade magnesium alloy frame, which according to Onebot weighs 30% less than conventional aluminum alloy frames. Onebot has put the frame through 300,000 vibration testing to make sure it is robust and strong enough to endure the rigors of daily living, adding some legitimacy to this pretty innovative technology.

With a weight of only 17.6 kg, the Onebot S2 can be easily transported wherever needed—whether by riding or stuffing it to the back of your hatchback or SUV. Additionally, it has stem and integrated pedals that are foldable so you can stow it in your car's trunk. However, while being compact and lightweight, this Chinese-made e-bike nonetheless has a reasonable payload capacity, supporting riders up to 100 kilograms in weight.

Although you wouldn't think a two-wheeler this little would have a motor, the Onebot S2 does include a 250W hub motor. This mini-bike has a top speed of 15.5 miles per hour and accelerates from 0 to 15 miles per hour in a snappy 3.2 seconds. You may select between three riding modes: fitness mode, which Onebot classifies as a mode despite being practically off; long ride mode with pedal assist on; and casual mode, where you only use the electric engine, rather like a teensy electric motorbike.

Depending on chosen mode, a 36V, 6Ah, 216Wh battery provides a range of up to 31 miles on a single charge (on fitness mode, the range is virtually infinite). Additionally, it takes the battery 3 to 5 hours to fully recharge from empty to full. The Onebot S2 has a tiny LCD display and street-oriented tires measuring 14 x 1.95 inches. Cyber Gray and Pop Blue are the two color schemes that Onebot provides for it. On Indiegogo, the Onebot S2 electric folding bike is available for for $500 with a September 2022 delivery target.