The Gin X Hybrid Offers E-Bike Features At Standard Bike Prices

A commuter or cargo e-bike is likely your best option if you want a nice electric bicycle that won't break the bank and can handle both city streets and hilly terrain. Indeed, there are several e-bikes like this from large and small manufacturers that arefit all sorts of budgets. The new Gin X hybrid e-bike is a great example of a no-frills, urban-focused e-bike that packs pretty impressive value.

With the Gin X serving as the brand's flagship, Gin, a business with U.K. roots, offers a city commuter with competitive features. A 6061 aluminum frame supports the 19-kilogram the two-wheeler. Additionally, it has quick-release 27.5 all-terrain wheels shod in CST tires and an LED lighting system that boasts an IP66 water resistant rating. With an impressive payload capacity of 130 kg, the bike can accommodate riders with heights ranging from 1.62 to 1.91 meters. The Gin X comes equipped with a Shimano Altus 7-speed derailleur, Zoom hydraulic brakes, an adjustable front suspension fork with a lockout function, and a conventional KMC chain.

A 250W brushless Bafang motor serves as the hybrid e-bike's power unit. The electric motor is paired to five pedal-assist settings, with a thumb-throttle included in the package, too. The max speed of the Gin X is set at 32 miles per hour. The two-wheeler has a 48V/615Wh battery built into the downtube, which gives it an impressive range of 75 miles on a single charge. Gin says that it takes up to six hours to fully recharge the battery pack.

The Gin X offers the aforementioned features in an appealing package when it comes to e-bike features, but that's not the only good news about it. The fact that this city commuter does it for only £1,090, which is around $1,300 USD, which is a terrific bargain, makes it even more competitive. On the manufacturer's website, you can purchase the Gin X hybrid e-bike and, if you'd like, add a few helpful extras like a pannier and a rack.