After releasing a set of teaser shots showing the Gamma version of the Aptera three-wheeler solar EV interior, this interior has now been revealed in full and there’s plenty to talk about. This is pretty much the final look and feel of the interior, with all the screens in the right places and the half-steering wheel with its top part lopped off - even though they call it a yoke, it’s not quite as close to the definition of a yoke as what you find in the latest Teslas.

Aptera says it removed the top part of the steering wheel to improve forward visibility and also allow for a clear view of the display in front of the driver. Interestingly, this display doesn’t show driving information (speed, range or route guidance) and its sole purpose is to play the feed from the side rear-view cameras.

This is different to any other application of cameras instead of mirrors. Usually, the screens are placed in a similar spot to where the mirrors would have been, but Aptera decided to put this right in front of the driver, so as to negate the need to turn your head while driving, thus keeping focus on the road ahead.

The big central screen will provide all the information, just like in a Tesla Model 3 or Model Y. In fact, the Aptera seems to have even fewer buttons than a Tesla and it looks even more minimalist.

The Aptera solar EV is a strict two-seater, even though its footprint is similar to that of a compact hatchback (although it is considerably wider in the front, where the manufacturer has had to push the wheels out as much as possible in order to make the three-wheeler stable). It doesn’t look as big as it is because its body is very organic looking and unusual, but it may have issues squeezing down narrow lanes.

But space is not wasted as the room behind the two seats is all dedicated to cargo, which you can put in the back either from inside the vehicle, or by lifting the rear glass canopy. In fact, Aptera may even offer a tent that can be mounted to the open rear hatch thus making the three-wheeler a vehicle apt for camping.