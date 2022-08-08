Aptera has dropped teaser images of the interior of its solar electric vehicle ahead of the cabin's full unveiling later this week.

The EV startup has shared four photos on social media showing four different people in the driver's seat of the Aptera electric three-wheeler. Accompanied by the caption "it's here and it's better than ever," the photos show quite a lot of the vehicle's interior design, which appears to match its unusual exterior styling.

We get a glimpse at the steering yoke, which may or may not be standard equipment, two landscape-oriented screens—one in front of the driver and the other at the center of the dash—and slim, bucket-style seats.

Speaking of the seats, the driving position appears to be similar to that offered by sports cars; the driver sits quite low, with their legs almost aligned with the pelvic region in a horizontal position.

Looking at these photos, the clean design of the Aptera SEV's interior is also easy to notice, with the vehicle ditching many of the physical controls and elements passengers usually interact with. There are no interior door handles or sun shades in sight, not to mention any air conditioning vents or controls for the adjustment of the seats.

The only visible physical controls in these photos are the stalks on either side of the yoke and the yoke height control lever. When it comes to materials, the entire cabin appears to sport a combination of cloth and fabric, with white and black being the dominant colors.

Replying to comments, Aptera says the materials are chosen with longevity in mind; it also noted that the people in the photos were 5 to 6 feet (152 to 182 centimeters) tall as Gamma (the latest prototype) has "increased headroom and side space." Aptera says it will share the inside story on Gamma this week, so stay tuned for more details and photos of the pre-production prototype.

As recently as June 2022, Aptera had over 22,000 reservations for its SEV. The company aims to start initial production later this year after having signed supply deals with Elaphe for in-wheel powertrains and EVE Energy for 21700 NMC 811 cylindrical cells to be used in the SEV's battery pack.