As more and more people adopt electric cars, trucks, and SUVs, you'd better bet that their garages may undergo a transformation. First of all, an EV owner is going to need a charging station, but that may be just the tip of the iceberg. One of the best features of EV ownership is waking up to a full charge and never having to stop for gas.

With that said, many people have become accustomed to hitting up the gas station convenience store for drinks, snacks, and more. For this reason, Chevrolet put together a new video showing a garage transformation – or "EVolution" – that's fit for a Bolt EV or Bolt EUV. With a few small tweaks, any EV owner could adapt such a project to be the perfect fit for their own EV.

As you can see from the before and after image above, the goal here seems to be converting the garage into the likes of a gas station convenience store. Perhaps you have other ideas for what an EV garage could and should be, and that's just fine.

The fantastic part here is that each new electric car owner can take it upon themselves to morph their garage into something that's not only highly functional, but also enjoyable. It brings us back to the time a well-known Tesla influencer built his own Supercharger mock-up and designed his garage to look like the inside of a Tesla Service Center.

Chevrolet notes that it has been interacting with electric vehicle owners for years now, and while they love the new EV lifestyle, there's at least one thing many admit they miss. Since 80 percent of charging happens at home, EV owners are missing out on the "guilty-pleasure snacks" they used to pick up at the gas station.

The automaker decided to help transform a Bolt EV owner's garage into one that could offer the best of the new and the old. Not only is it the "ultimate EV garage," but also a nostalgic gas station convenience shop. The project was completed in partnership with HGTV celebrity designer Wendell Holland.

How Would You Set Up Your EV Garage?

As you can see, Chevy's example is complete with coffee, cold drinks, chips, candy, beef jerky, a slushie machine, a pizza oven, and a hot-dog warmer. What's missing? Would you go in a completely different direction? Leave us your thoughts in the comment section below.