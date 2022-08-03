We didn’t think Rolls-Royce was going to put a big screen and eliminate buttons in its upcoming Spectre EV, even though that trend is sweeping the industry, and a new set of spy shots brings confirmation. The Spectre will feature what looks like a very typical, traditional Rolls-Royce interior, where the tactile feeling of turning a knob or flipping a switch is more important than eliminating buttons.

It’s also arguably the safer choice too, as drivers don’t have to take eyes off the road to touch a screen to adjust temperature, but it also retains the traditional look that has slowly evolved since the BMW takeover of Rolls-Royce.

The Spectre will still have screens, though, and it looks like the driver’s display won’t get those physical surrounds for the digital dials like in other models. This does show evolution over other Rolls-Royce models, but it’s very subtle. It also possibly indicates that the luxury automaker may have adopted and adapted the new BMW iDrive 8 infotainment software, given that the screens look similar (although they don’t appear curved in the Rolls-Royce).

Regarding the Spectre’s exterior, well, it still looks pretty much like a Wraith to us. However, unlike the Wraith, it won’t be built on the same underpinnings as the Ghost, which in turn was related to the BMW 7 Series. The Spectre will be built on the same Architecture of Luxury platform that also underpins the Phantom and Cullinan, so it will get Rolls’ most exclusive and advanced features.

No word yet on battery, range or power, but we have heard that it could pack over 600 horsepower, making it the quickest Rolls-Royce ever. Battery capacity will surely not be small, possibly larger than the 102 kWh pack that powers the BMW i7, giving that car a WLTP range of 369 miles (593 km) on one charge.

We believe the Spectre will have slightly more given that it is a vehicle from a class above, so it’s going to be heavier than the i7. The only thing Rolls-Royce is saying about the Spectre’s battery pack is that it weighs 700 kilograms, which is consistent with the weight of the i7’s battery pack. It will be marketed as a two-door continent-crossing GT, so its range is going to have to be something special.

The Rolls-Royce Spectre is expected to be revealed in 2023 and go on sale in the third quarter of the year.