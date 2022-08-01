Mercedes-Benz Trucks announced that its eActros electric truck has been approved as a truck-and-trailer combination with a total weight of 40 tons.

The company already accepts orders for this configuration, while the first vehicle has been deployed with Logistik Schmitt in the northern Black Forest, Germany, for a new phase of endurance testing.

According to the manufacturer, since the start of testing in 2019, the eActros has covered more than 70,000 kilometers (44,000 miles) on more than 7,000 trips. In the new phase of testing, it will continue to transport transmission housings and axle components to Daimler Truck plants in Rastatt and Gaggenau as part of a three-shift schedule, covering up to 300 km (186 miles) daily in the process.

The standard version of the Mercedes-Benz eActros (eActros 300 and eActros 400 with respectively 336 kWh and 448 kWh battery) entered production at the Wörth plant in Germany in October 2021. In July 2022, it was joined by the municipal version - Mercedes-Benz eEconic.

Rainer Schmitt, Managing Partner at Logistik Schmitt notes that the truck-and-trailer combination with a total weight of 40 tons not only offers a higher total weight, but also significantly more transport volume - which in many applications is more important than weight.

Until the Mercedes-Benz eActros LongHaul semi comes out (currently undergoing tests and scheduled for production from 2024), the truck-and-trailer combination is the largest electric vehicle in the Mercedes-Benz Trucks lineup.

Gallery: Mercedes-Benz eActros With Trailer

15 Photos

Mercedes-Benz eActros specs: