Crow Bicycles Introduces The Gravital Urbe SL 4 Electric Bicycle

Gravel bikes have gained a lot of popularity in recent years, especially in the form of gravel e-bikes. We’ve seen a good number of manufacturers release their own interpretations of the ideal electric gravel bike, with a good number of them geared for commuting duties in mind. One such example is the Gravital Urbe SL 4 from Spanish bicycle manufacturer Crow Bicycles.

At a glance, the Crow Gravital Urbe SL 4 looks pretty simple and utility focused, and that’s because it is. It’s powered by the Ride 50 Trail, a motor produced by electric bike technology innovator Fauza, which was recently acquired by Porsche. In the case of the Gravital Urbe SL 4, the Fauza Ride 50 Trail allows the bike to tackle some light off-road terrain, while enabling it to be equally efficient on the pavement. The system draws power from a Fazua battery pack that’s said to provide up to 75 miles of range on a single charge. Of course, that would depend greatly on the way you ride, as well as on the terrain of your commute.

Overall, Crow has managed to keep the Gravital Urbe SL 4’s design incredibly simple. Thanks to this simplicity, it tips the scales at a modest 15.7 kilograms, making it easy to lug around in the city, as well as walk up a steep section of trail, should the going get a bit too tough. Utilitarian creature comforts include a set of front and rear fenders to keep the dirt off the rider, as well as a handy rear luggage rack for just a pinch of added practicality. As is the case with most utility-focused e-bikes, the Gravital Urbe doesn’t get any suspension, so sticking to the pavement for the most part might be a good idea.

As for other features, the Gravital Urbe features a bunch of Shimano components. For starters, a Shimano Alivio derailleur and shifter, SM-RT10 brake rotors, and MT201 hydraulic brakes make up this bike’s underpinnings. It gets a nine-speed drivetrain and an 11-42T rear cassette from MicroShift. The Gravital Urbe SL 4’s frame is constructed entirely out of aluminum ensuring maximum longevity and resilience, while keeping the price down just a bit. You’ll find a road-biased geometry has been employed, so as to cater to the urban setting, however, this isn’t to say that this bike can’t hold its own on the odd gravel path or light trail.

Naturally, when it comes to e-bikes, a bulk of your money goes to the tech incorporated into the battery and motor. Given the fact that the Gravital Urbe SL 4 sports one of the more premium drive setups in the market, its 4,000-Euro ($4,070 USD) price tag seems pretty fair.