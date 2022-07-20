New Cobra E-Bike Has A Rear-Mounted Camera To Keep You Out Of Harm’s Way

Italian e-mobility startup TO.TEM wants to improve the safety of e-bikes with its newest offering, the Cobra. The Cobra is a commuter-focused e-bike that features the brand’s TO.TEM Eye technology, a collision avoidance feature that makes use of cameras to alert the rider of possible obstacles approaching from behind. The same technology already made its debut in the TO.TEM Lynx electric scooter, and has received generally positive reviews.

The TO.TEM Eye, which focuses on safety, is made up of two parts: an AI-based software platform housed in a mobile app, and a rear-view camera installed beneath the bike's seat. The rider's smartphone, which is attached to the handlebar, receives live footage from the camera through Bluetooth. The rider can use the setup as a virtual rearview mirror to observe what's happening behind them at all times using the smartphone app. There is more to it, though. The program also uses AI to continually evaluate the incoming video it gets from the camera in the background. An alarm is set off to warn the cyclist if a car is coming at them too quickly, hopefully giving them enough time to move out of the way.

The Cobra e-bike's 250 Wh battery is tucked away in the frame, giving it a streamlined appearance. In fact, at a glance, it could be easy to mistake the Cobra as a standard non-electric bicycle. The two-wheeler weighs only 15.5 kilograms, which is incredibly light for e-bike standards. It has a carbon fork, front and rear hydraulic disc brakes, a Gates Carbon Drive , and 700 x 42C wheels. With pedal assistance, the Cobra's 250W rear hub motor allows for a top speed of 20 miles per hour. The battery is said to provide up to 43 miles of range on a single charge, and requires 4 hours to fully recharge.

Given the bike’s enhanced safety features, it’s certainly a solid choice for those who are looking for an e-bike for daily use. That being said, staying alert while out on the bike at all times is still the best way to stay away from accidents. The Cobra e-bike is now open for order on crowdfunding e-commerce platform Indiegogo for a price of $4,080 USD. The bikes are expected to start shipping by October 2022.