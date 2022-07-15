Check Out Jeep’s Fat Tire E-Bike By QuietKat

Jeep is known for its off-road capable vehicles, and has built a legacy for itself thanks to models like the Wrangler and Cherokee, which are both still very much loved to this day. While the company has already begun developing electric vehicles such as the Wrangler 4XE, the brand has also dabbled in the world of two wheels with its fat-tire electric bike.

This Jeep-branded electric bicycle has been co-developed with e-bike maker QuietKat, and is the perfect toy for you to bring on your camping adventures, or simply exploring the trails around your area. It’s equipped with a punch 750W Bafang M620 mid-drive motor, and packs quite a punch with 160 Nm of claimed torque. Jeep says that the e-bike is up to three times as powerful as most commuter-focused e-bikes on the market, and it’s clear to see that the Fat Tire E-bike has more in mind than just your simple commute.

Powering the Bafang motor is a 1.5 kWh lithium-ion battery pack. The manufacturer claims that it’s capable of returning a range of up to 40 miles, meaning it's more than enough to provide ample distance for scouting around your campsite. Given its burly suspension and chunky tires, you’ll be able to tractor over most obstacles and loose terrain with relative ease. Speaking of which, the electric bike rocks premium RockShox suspension, as well as four-piston hydraulic disc brakes. It gets a 10-speed drivetrain fitted with a wide-ratio sprocket, allowing you to maintain peak efficiency no matter how steep the climb.

The bike’s wide 4.8-inch cross-section tires make tackling all sorts of terrain a breeze. You can confidently power through mud, sand, snow, and rocks with confidence, as well as your usual hardpack trails and gravel roads. Jeep is offering the bike in three frame sizes—S at 16 inches, M at 17 inches, and L at 19 inches. Prices range from $7,299 to $7,499 depending on color and trim level.