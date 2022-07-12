The bike we have here is called the Specter 1, and it’s classified as a speed pedelec, which upon doing some digging, I discovered means that it’s capable of hitting speeds up to 28 miles per hour, and is governed by different regulations as compared to standard electric bicycles—in Europe, at least. That said, this bike was manufactured to be fast, fun to ride, and filled to the brim with cutting-edge technology. Let’s take a closer look.

The Specter 1’s aerodynamic design is by far its most striking feature. With a frame which features a very ultralight carbon construction, the bike isn’t only lightweight, it’s incredibly rigid, too. In comparison to electric road bikes deigned for sport, however, the Specter 1 is a bit heavier, tipping the scales at 19.8 kilograms. It does, however, make up for this with its power.

Speaking of which, the Specter 1 has a belt drive system and a 700W motor that is said to have 100 Nm of torque. You can also replace the motor with a 730W Performance unit that produces even more power—112 Nm torque. The 750 Wh replaceable battery gives the Specter 1 an average range of about 37 miles on a single charge. However, the manufacturer states that, depending on the motor and driving mode you choose, you can get up to 68 miles. Furthermore, customers can spend more money to double the bike's range by purchasing an additional battery.

All this tech makes the Specter 1 capable of some pretty impressive speeds. Overall, it has a top speed limited to 28 miles per hour with the electric assist, and it qualifies as an electric moped per European standards. All this performance is easily controlled thanks to an integrated cockpit that features a high-definition display, 4G and WiFi connectivity, and even turn-by-turn navigation.

There are a total of four color options for the Specter 1: gray, green, silver, and black. However, you can also spend a little more money to get a custom color of your choice. Additionally, the pedelec's size and drivetrain can be configured to better suit individual riders. There are three frame sizes available: small, medium, and large, allowing for riders ranging from 175 cm (5.7 ft) and 187 cm (6.1 ft) in height to easily and confidently ride this bike.

At present, the Specter 1 has yet to hit the market, however, the company has already begun accepting pre-orders for the electric bike. Unsurprisingly, though, it will set you back quite a tidy sum—$8,620 USD, to be exact. Deliveries of the Specter 1 are expected to commence by September 2022.