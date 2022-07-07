At this point, it’s a known fact that electric vehicles are taking the world by storm. While the acceptance of electric cars as a whole is still far from where we would like it to be, the opposite is true for the micro-mobility segment. Made up of electric scooters, electric bicycles, and everything in between, the e-mobility sector has greatly transformed the way of life in parts of Asia and Europe, with the U.S. gradually opening its doors to these smaller EVs, too.

In Germany, in fact, a new study from research company Deloitte shows that electric bicycles are leading the charge when it comes to EV adoption. The study, conducted in Germany in June 2022, drilled down on citizens’ proclivity towards EV use, as well as which type of EV they preferred the most. Unsurprisingly, the survey results showed that a large chunk made us of electric bicycles, with 18-percent of the sample preferring e-bikes as their daily commuters Electric scooters and electric cars each had a seven-percent share of the pie, while electric mopeds and electric motorbikes had three and two-percent shares respectively.

In addition to determining the type of EVs preferred by those who participated in the survey, the study also focused on why people chose these types of vehicles. As it would turn out, e-bikes were very attractive to the populace with an average rating of 2.7 out of 4 when it came to attractiveness. Subsequently, electric cars scored an average of 2.6; scooters, mopeds, and motorbikes 2.2; and electric micro-mobiles 1.9.

Electric bicycles are indeed very attractive, not just because they look cool, but because of other factors that contribute to making the lifestyle of on-the-go individuals easier and more fulfilling. Deloitte’s study cited factors such as practicality, sustainability, and fun as among the main reasons for electric bicycles’ popularity. Furthermore, electric bicycles are seen as one of the most efficient ways to beat traffic, especially in densely populated cities with less than desirable public transport infrastructure.

All that being said, electric bicycles are certainly a strong alternative to cars and public transportation. Given the influx of tech-laden and affordable electric bikes, chances are that e-bikes will only keep growing in popularity. While Deloitte’s study is exclusive to the German market, chances are trends are similar in other parts of Europe, and perhaps even more so in Asia, where the price sensitivity of markets plays a major role in the mobility of the population.