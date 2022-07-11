The whole Elon Musk and Twitter situation has been nothing short of a mess. Nonetheless, the vocal Tesla and SpaceX CEO has been mocking the company on its own platform since the beginning. Now, he's resorted to making silly memes to draw even more negative attention to the social media company.

As the story goes, Musk wanted to buy Twitter. He hoped to use the platform to further promote free speech. The CEO also vowed to take care of Twitter's bot problem.

Initially, Twitter welcomed Musk onto its board, but the Tesla CEO declined the offer. Instead, he offered to buy the social media company even though it wasn't really for sale, which appeared to be something the Twitter board and its executives weren't too interested in. However, in the end, Musk and Twitter agreed to follow through with the deal.

Since then, Musk has been pointing out various issues with Twitter and the original agreement. One of his main complaints is that the social media company didn't paint an accurate picture of the number of fake bot and spam accounts that live on the platform. This is interesting since Musk has been complaining about the Twitter bot issue for some time now, and long before he decided to buy the company.

While the whole situation may come across as almost comical, Musk is working to bring the focus away from the silliness on his end, and toward Twitter's mixed messages. The Tesla CEO recently posted the following meme:

Musk made it clear late last week that he is no longer buying Twitter. However, even though Twitter didn't want him to buy the company in the first place, now they're going to sue him to try to force him to buy a company he no longer wants to own or run. Musk's meme suggests that Twitter will now have no choice but to disclose the bot info in court.

It will be very interesting to see how the whole thing plays out. Can a court make Musk buy something he doesn't want? Even if it's decided that he must follow through with the deal, Musk can likely refuse to buy and run the company. However, he can't likely refuse to pay up for the chaos he's caused, either in the form of being forced to follow through with the $44 billion financial transaction, or to simply pay the previously agreed-upon $1 billion break-up fee.

We'd love to know what you think. Leave us your opinions on the Elon Musk and Twitter situation in our comment section below.