Bugatti Dips Toes In E-Mobility With New Electric Kick-Scooter

Bugatti is one of the rarest, most exclusive vehicle manufacturers out there. The brand has some of the world’s fastest, most technologically advanced cars in existence, and to simply see one plying the streets is a treat for many car enthusiasts. Well, what if I told you that you could own one for under $1,000? Well, sort of.

You see, Bugatti has recently worked with Bytech, a company specializing in electric scooters. The two companies have come up with a new electric scooter with a colorway and styling akin to that of the French supercar manufacturer. The best part? All you need to do is to take a trip to your nearest Costco. The new electric scooter was showcased in Las Vegas at this year’s CES (Consumer Electronics Show), where it was displayed proudly beside the Bugatti. Needless to say, it appears that the supercar took more of the attention, as there was very little fanfare surrounding the scooter, according to a report by AutoEvolution.

In Costco, the Bugatti e-scooter retails for $919.99 USD, and is sold only in black. If you wanted it in the classic Bugatti blue colorway, you’d have to acquire it through the official shop, where it retails for $1,200 USD. Bugatti’s e-scooter is, unsurprisingly, a pretty decent e-mobility device. It’s equipped with an electric motor that can propel it to a top speed of 18.5 miles per hour in Sport mode. You can eke out a tad more mileage by sticking it in City mode, where top speed is limited to just 9 miles per hour. As for range, Bytech claims a total of 22 miles from a single charge.

When it comes to tech features, the Bugatti e-scooter is pretty impressive. Equipped with a front and rear LED lights, a dual braking system, and a fancy Bugatti logo projected onto the floor, it’s surely a premium gadget and a flashy e-mobility device that could very well lead onlookers to believe you have a Bugatti in your garage. For its sub-$1,000 price tag, it’s definitely a good deal, and can certainly compete with other flashy e-scooters from the likes of Ducati and Aprilia.