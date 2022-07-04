The Honda e has received its first limited edition version in Europe, bringing an upgraded appearance to the urban EV.

Simply called Honda e Limited Edition, the special model will be really limited, with only 50 units to be sold across Europe, including the United Kingdom.

The limited-run Honda offers unique exterior styling including a new Premium Crystal Red paint with a host of contrasting black accents, black badging front and rear, and unique 17-inch black alloys.

Based on the range-topping Advance grade, the Honda e Limited Edition is said to offer "the most exclusive Honda e experience yet." Standard features include front heated seats, heated steering wheel, side camera mirror system, fill-width dual screen, 230-volt outlet, Honda Parking Pilot, Sky Roof, Honda Sensing, My Honda+ and more.

Gallery: Honda E Limited Edition

6 Photos

UK pricing for the Honda e Limited Edition starts at £38,120 ($46,310) OTR, making it £1,200 more expensive than the Advance trim level on which it’s based. Order books are open now in the United Kingdom.

Besides the extra visual pizzazz of the Honda e Limited Edition, the automaker is relying on Formula 1 star Max Verstappen to endorse the car.

The 2021 Formula 1 world champion has taken the Honda e Limited Edition on its first drive just before his victory at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix on April 24. Verstappen drove a Honda e Limited Edition in nearby Dozza and posed for a photoshoot with the car. He seemed to enjoy the experience of maneuvering the Honda e through the tight and twisty streets of the medieval village.

"The Honda e Limited Edition is simply lovely. It has funky looks, a compact design and is fun to drive. It's a great electric urban vehicle." Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing F1 driver

As a reminder, the Honda e features two all-electric powertrains, a standard 134-horsepower single-motor setup in the base model and a 152-horsepower single-motor one in the Advance. In both cases, the rear-mounted electric motor delivers 315 Newton-meters (232 pound-feet) of torque and is powered by a 35.5 kWh battery enabling a WLTP combined range of 137 miles (220 kilometers).