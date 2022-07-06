Global passenger plug-in electric car sales noticeably increased in May, which is a positive sign, considering challenging economy and supply issues.

According to EV-Volumes data, shared by Jose Pontes, some 699,708 new passenger plug-in electric cars were registered in May, which is 55% more than a year ago. Market share amounted to about 12%, including 8.6% for all-electric cars.

An interesting thing is that all-electric car sales are not only over two times higher than plug-in hybrids but also increase faster, while non-rechargeable hybrids are down for the second month in a row.

Plug-in car registrations:

  • BEVs: about *501,000 (up 65% year-over-year) and 8.6% share
  • PHEVs: about *198,000 (up 37% year-over-year) and 3.4% share
  • Total: 699,708 (up 55% year-over-year) and 12.0% share

* estimated from the market share

Global Plug-In Electric Car Sales – May 2022

external_image

So far this year, more than 3.2 million new passenger plug-in electric cars were registered globally, compared to almost 6.5 million in the twelve months of 2021.

Plug-in car registrations year-to-date:

  • BEVs: about *2.39 million and 8.1% share
  • PHEVs: about *0.85 million and 2.9% share
  • Total: 3,240,739 and roughly 11% share

* estimated from the market share

Model rank

The top-selling model in May was the Wuling Hong Guang MINI EV. The BYD Song was second in the report when counting BEV and PHEV versions together, ahead of the Tesla Model Y.

Top 10 for the month:

  1. Wuling Hong Guang MINI EV - 34,037
  2. BYD Song (BEV + PHEV) - 31,989
  3. Tesla Model Y - 28,147
  4. BYD Han (BEV + PHEV) - 23,978
  5. Tesla Model 3 - 22,621
  6. BYD Qin Plus (BEV+PHEV) - 17,974
  7. BYD Yuan Plus (BEV) - 11,550
  8. Li Xiang One EREV - 11,496
  9. Volkswagen ID.4 - 10,728
  10. GAC Aion S - 10,504

After May, two Tesla models are still on the top year-to-date, but the Wuling Hong Guang MINI EV is really close.

Top 20 by the end of May:

  1. Tesla Model Y - 214,927
  2. Tesla Model 3 - 165,343
  3. Wuling Hong Guang MINI EV - 161,579
  4. BYD Song (BEV + PHEV) - 127,304
  5. BYD Qin Plus (BEV + PHEV) - 109,319
  6. BYD Han (BEV + PHEV) - 71,869
  7. BYD Tang (BEV + PHEV) - 48,532
  8. BYD Dolphin - 48,201
  9. Li Xiang One EREV - 47,380
  10. Volkswagen ID.4 - 46,968
  11. Chery QQ Ice Cream - 44,434
  12. Hyundai Ioniq 5 - 44,221
  13. Changan Benni EV - 41,343
  14. BYD Yuan Plus - 38,206
  15. Chery eQ1 - 37,222
  16. Kia EV6 - 34,639
  17. Hozon Neta V - 32,255
  18. GAC Aion Y - 32,450
  19. Ford Mustang Mach-E - 31,216
  20. GAC Aion S - 31,025
external_image

Brand rank

In May, BYD noted the highest number of plug-in electric car registrations - 114,993, which is roughly two times Tesla's result (57,472). The SAIC-GM-Wuling joint venture was third at 38,045, followed by SAIC (28,660), Volkswagen (26,921) and BMW (26,408).

BYD has extended its lead over Tesla in May to about 100,000 units, while SAIC-GM-Wuling strengthened as the best of the rest.

external_image

