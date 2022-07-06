Global passenger plug-in electric car sales noticeably increased in May, which is a positive sign, considering challenging economy and supply issues.

According to EV-Volumes data, shared by Jose Pontes, some 699,708 new passenger plug-in electric cars were registered in May, which is 55% more than a year ago. Market share amounted to about 12%, including 8.6% for all-electric cars.

An interesting thing is that all-electric car sales are not only over two times higher than plug-in hybrids but also increase faster, while non-rechargeable hybrids are down for the second month in a row.

Plug-in car registrations:

BEVs: about *501,000 (up 65% year-over-year) and 8.6% share

PHEVs: about *198,000 (up 37% year-over-year) and 3.4% share

Total: 699,708 (up 55% year-over-year) and 12.0% share

* estimated from the market share

Global Plug-In Electric Car Sales – May 2022

So far this year, more than 3.2 million new passenger plug-in electric cars were registered globally, compared to almost 6.5 million in the twelve months of 2021.

Plug-in car registrations year-to-date:

BEVs: about *2.39 million and 8.1% share

PHEVs: about *0.85 million and 2.9% share

Total: 3,240,739 and roughly 11% share

* estimated from the market share

Model rank

The top-selling model in May was the Wuling Hong Guang MINI EV. The BYD Song was second in the report when counting BEV and PHEV versions together, ahead of the Tesla Model Y.

Top 10 for the month:

Wuling Hong Guang MINI EV - 34,037 BYD Song (BEV + PHEV) - 31,989 Tesla Model Y - 28,147 BYD Han (BEV + PHEV) - 23,978 Tesla Model 3 - 22,621 BYD Qin Plus (BEV+PHEV) - 17,974 BYD Yuan Plus (BEV) - 11,550 Li Xiang One EREV - 11,496 Volkswagen ID.4 - 10,728 GAC Aion S - 10,504

After May, two Tesla models are still on the top year-to-date, but the Wuling Hong Guang MINI EV is really close.

Top 20 by the end of May:

Tesla Model Y - 214,927 Tesla Model 3 - 165,343 Wuling Hong Guang MINI EV - 161,579 BYD Song (BEV + PHEV) - 127,304 BYD Qin Plus (BEV + PHEV) - 109,319 BYD Han (BEV + PHEV) - 71,869 BYD Tang (BEV + PHEV) - 48,532 BYD Dolphin - 48,201 Li Xiang One EREV - 47,380 Volkswagen ID.4 - 46,968 Chery QQ Ice Cream - 44,434 Hyundai Ioniq 5 - 44,221 Changan Benni EV - 41,343 BYD Yuan Plus - 38,206 Chery eQ1 - 37,222 Kia EV6 - 34,639 Hozon Neta V - 32,255 GAC Aion Y - 32,450 Ford Mustang Mach-E - 31,216 GAC Aion S - 31,025

Brand rank

In May, BYD noted the highest number of plug-in electric car registrations - 114,993, which is roughly two times Tesla's result (57,472). The SAIC-GM-Wuling joint venture was third at 38,045, followed by SAIC (28,660), Volkswagen (26,921) and BMW (26,408).

BYD has extended its lead over Tesla in May to about 100,000 units, while SAIC-GM-Wuling strengthened as the best of the rest.