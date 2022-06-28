The European passenger car market shrunk again in May, as new registrations decreased 13% year-over-year and 34% compared to May 2019. A small bit of positive news is that at least the rate of decline is lower than in March and April (respectively 19% and 21%).

The plug-in segment, fortunately, noted a small increase, but nothing really significant.

According to EV Volumes' data, shared by Jose Pontes, roughly 183,900 new passenger plug-in cars were registered in Europe last month, which is 3% more than a year ago. That's about 19% of the total market.

Registrations of new all-electric cars increased in May by 20% year-over-year, which is enough for 11% of the market. On the other hand, plug-in hybrids are down another month, this time by 12% year-over-year.

New plug-in car registrations:

BEVs: about *106,500 (up 20% year-over-year) and 11% share

PHEVs: about *77,500 (down 12% year-over-year) and 8% share

Total: 183,914 (up 3% year-over-year) and 19% share

* estimated from the market share

Plug-In Electric Car Sales In Europe – May 2022

So far this year, some 907,294 new passenger plug-in electric cars were registered in Europe. That's about 20% of the total volume (down from 21% in the first four months of the year).

BEVs: about *0.50 million and 11% share

PHEVs: about *0.41 million and 9% share

Total: 907,294 (up 14% year-over-year) and 20% share

* estimated from the market share

Top plug-in models

The Fiat 500 electric was once again the most registered plug-in model in Europe with 6,454 units, followed by Ford Kuga PHEV (4,668), Volkswagen ID.4 (4,652), and Peugeot e-208 (4,619).

Tesla had a slower month in May with less than 1,500 units total (volume deliveries from China happens this month).

Results last month:

Fiat 500 electric - 6,454 Ford Kuga PHEV - 4,668 Volkswagen ID.4 - 4,652 Peugeot e-208 - 4,619 Dacia Spring - 3,857 Skoda Enyaq iV - 3,842 Opel Corsa-e - 3,603 Renault ZOE - 3,565 Volkswagen ID.3 - 3,488 Hyundai Kona Electric - 3,226

The top 10 for the first five months is mostly unchanged. The Fiat 500 electric noticeably decreased the distance between the two Teslas at the top.

Results year-to-date:

Tesla Model 3 - 33,991 Tesla Model Y - 28,487 Fiat 500 electric - 25,857 Kia Niro EV (e-Niro) - 19,319 Volkswagen ID.4 - 18,740 Ford Kuga PHEV - 18,544 Peugeot e-208 - 17,474 Renault ZOE - 17,171 Hyundai Kona Electric - 16,865 Skoda Enyaq iV - 16,559

Top brands and automotive groups

The list of top plug-in brands, as usual, consists of many premium brands at the top.

Top plug-in brands (share year-to-date):

BMW - 9.5%

Mercedes-Benz - 8.6%

Tesla - 6.9%

Kia - 6.4%

Volkswagen - 6.1%

Audi - 5.9%

Peugeot - 5.9%

Volvo - 5.8%

Top plug-in automotive groups (share year-to-date):