The European passenger car market shrunk again in May, as new registrations decreased 13% year-over-year and 34% compared to May 2019. A small bit of positive news is that at least the rate of decline is lower than in March and April (respectively 19% and 21%).

The plug-in segment, fortunately, noted a small increase, but nothing really significant.

According to EV Volumes' data, shared by Jose Pontes, roughly 183,900 new passenger plug-in cars were registered in Europe last month, which is 3% more than a year ago. That's about 19% of the total market.

Registrations of new all-electric cars increased in May by 20% year-over-year, which is enough for 11% of the market. On the other hand, plug-in hybrids are down another month, this time by 12% year-over-year.

New plug-in car registrations:

  • BEVs: about *106,500 (up 20% year-over-year) and 11% share
  • PHEVs: about *77,500 (down 12% year-over-year) and 8% share
  • Total: 183,914 (up 3% year-over-year) and 19% share

* estimated from the market share

Plug-In Electric Car Sales In Europe – May 2022

external_image

So far this year, some 907,294 new passenger plug-in electric cars were registered in Europe. That's about 20% of the total volume (down from 21% in the first four months of the year).

  • BEVs: about *0.50 million and 11% share
  • PHEVs: about *0.41 million and 9% share
  • Total: 907,294 (up 14% year-over-year) and 20% share

* estimated from the market share

Top plug-in models

The Fiat 500 electric was once again the most registered plug-in model in Europe with 6,454 units, followed by Ford Kuga PHEV (4,668), Volkswagen ID.4 (4,652), and Peugeot e-208 (4,619).

Tesla had a slower month in May with less than 1,500 units total (volume deliveries from China happens this month).

Results last month:

  1. Fiat 500 electric - 6,454
  2. Ford Kuga PHEV - 4,668
  3. Volkswagen ID.4 - 4,652
  4. Peugeot e-208 - 4,619
  5. Dacia Spring - 3,857
  6. Skoda Enyaq iV - 3,842
  7. Opel Corsa-e - 3,603
  8. Renault ZOE - 3,565
  9. Volkswagen ID.3 - 3,488
  10. Hyundai Kona Electric - 3,226

The top 10 for the first five months is mostly unchanged. The Fiat 500 electric noticeably decreased the distance between the two Teslas at the top.

Results year-to-date:

  1. Tesla Model 3 - 33,991
  2. Tesla Model Y - 28,487
  3. Fiat 500 electric - 25,857
  4. Kia Niro EV (e-Niro) - 19,319
  5. Volkswagen ID.4 - 18,740
  6. Ford Kuga PHEV - 18,544
  7. Peugeot e-208 - 17,474
  8. Renault ZOE - 17,171
  9. Hyundai Kona Electric - 16,865
  10. Skoda Enyaq iV - 16,559

Top brands and automotive groups

The list of top plug-in brands, as usual, consists of many premium brands at the top.

Top plug-in brands (share year-to-date):

  • BMW - 9.5%
  • Mercedes-Benz - 8.6%
  • Tesla - 6.9%
  • Kia - 6.4%
  • Volkswagen - 6.1%
  • Audi - 5.9%
  • Peugeot - 5.9%
  • Volvo - 5.8%

Top plug-in automotive groups (share year-to-date):

  1. Volkswagen Group - 18.1% share (Volkswagen brand at 6.1%, Audi at 5.9%)
  2. Stellantis - 16.1% share (Peugeot brand at 5.9%)
  3. Hyundai Motor Group - 11.7 % share (Kia brand at 6.4%, Hyundai at 5.3%)
  4. BMW Group - 11.5% share (BMW brand at 9.5%)
  5. Mercedes Group - 9.8% share (Mercedes-Benz brand at 8.6%)
  6. Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance - 8.4% share
  7. Tesla - 6.9% share

More sales reports

Source: Jose Pontes (EV Volumes data) - CleanTechnica

Mark Kane
By: Mark Kane
