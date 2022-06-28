The European passenger car market shrunk again in May, as new registrations decreased 13% year-over-year and 34% compared to May 2019. A small bit of positive news is that at least the rate of decline is lower than in March and April (respectively 19% and 21%).
The plug-in segment, fortunately, noted a small increase, but nothing really significant.
According to EV Volumes' data, shared by Jose Pontes, roughly 183,900 new passenger plug-in cars were registered in Europe last month, which is 3% more than a year ago. That's about 19% of the total market.
Registrations of new all-electric cars increased in May by 20% year-over-year, which is enough for 11% of the market. On the other hand, plug-in hybrids are down another month, this time by 12% year-over-year.
New plug-in car registrations:
- BEVs: about *106,500 (up 20% year-over-year) and 11% share
- PHEVs: about *77,500 (down 12% year-over-year) and 8% share
- Total: 183,914 (up 3% year-over-year) and 19% share
* estimated from the market share
Plug-In Electric Car Sales In Europe – May 2022
So far this year, some 907,294 new passenger plug-in electric cars were registered in Europe. That's about 20% of the total volume (down from 21% in the first four months of the year).
- BEVs: about *0.50 million and 11% share
- PHEVs: about *0.41 million and 9% share
- Total: 907,294 (up 14% year-over-year) and 20% share
* estimated from the market share
Top plug-in models
The Fiat 500 electric was once again the most registered plug-in model in Europe with 6,454 units, followed by Ford Kuga PHEV (4,668), Volkswagen ID.4 (4,652), and Peugeot e-208 (4,619).
Tesla had a slower month in May with less than 1,500 units total (volume deliveries from China happens this month).
Results last month:
- Fiat 500 electric - 6,454
- Ford Kuga PHEV - 4,668
- Volkswagen ID.4 - 4,652
- Peugeot e-208 - 4,619
- Dacia Spring - 3,857
- Skoda Enyaq iV - 3,842
- Opel Corsa-e - 3,603
- Renault ZOE - 3,565
- Volkswagen ID.3 - 3,488
- Hyundai Kona Electric - 3,226
The top 10 for the first five months is mostly unchanged. The Fiat 500 electric noticeably decreased the distance between the two Teslas at the top.
Results year-to-date:
- Tesla Model 3 - 33,991
- Tesla Model Y - 28,487
- Fiat 500 electric - 25,857
- Kia Niro EV (e-Niro) - 19,319
- Volkswagen ID.4 - 18,740
- Ford Kuga PHEV - 18,544
- Peugeot e-208 - 17,474
- Renault ZOE - 17,171
- Hyundai Kona Electric - 16,865
- Skoda Enyaq iV - 16,559
Top brands and automotive groups
The list of top plug-in brands, as usual, consists of many premium brands at the top.
Top plug-in brands (share year-to-date):
- BMW - 9.5%
- Mercedes-Benz - 8.6%
- Tesla - 6.9%
- Kia - 6.4%
- Volkswagen - 6.1%
- Audi - 5.9%
- Peugeot - 5.9%
- Volvo - 5.8%
Top plug-in automotive groups (share year-to-date):
- Volkswagen Group - 18.1% share (Volkswagen brand at 6.1%, Audi at 5.9%)
- Stellantis - 16.1% share (Peugeot brand at 5.9%)
- Hyundai Motor Group - 11.7 % share (Kia brand at 6.4%, Hyundai at 5.3%)
- BMW Group - 11.5% share (BMW brand at 9.5%)
- Mercedes Group - 9.8% share (Mercedes-Benz brand at 8.6%)
- Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance - 8.4% share
- Tesla - 6.9% share
