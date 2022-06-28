Nukeproof Introduces New MegaWatt RS Electric Mountain Bike

Just in time for the 2022 riding season, Nukeproof, a performance bicycle company from Ireland, is updating the specifications for its MegaWatt electric mountain bike range. An "over-forked" RS variant with a 180mm travel RockShox ZEB Ultimate has been added to Nukeproof's upgraded MegaWatt portfolio for 2022.

In comparison to the other MegaWatt versions, which include the Factory, Elite, and Comp models, the RS gets 10 millimeters more suspension travel. It is also the most expensive option, selling for $9,999.99 USD. For 2022, all models continue to be powered by Shimano’s EP8 motor. They also run a mullet configuration—meaning they get a 29-inch front and 27.5-inch rear wheel setup. Just like the RS models seen across the Nukeproof electric bicycle range, including the Reactor, Giga, and Scout hardtail, the MegaWatt RS is differentiated by its high-end suspension.

Diving into the details of the new Nukeproof MegaWatt RS, we find a slew of premium components that make its $10,000 price tag understandable, albeit beyond the reach of many e-MTB aficionados. For starters, it gets a RockShox Zeb Ultimate Charger 2.1 RC2 fork with 180 millimeters of travel. At the back, a RockShox Super Deluxe Ultimate RCT coil spring handles suspension duties. It also features SRAM Code RSC brakes with a 220 millimeter rotor at the front, and a 200 millimeter rotor at the back.

As for performance, it retains the Shimano EP8 motor found in the rest of the MegaWatt series. It is, however, mated to a thoroughly fancy SRAM X01 AXS 12-speed drivetrain—eye candy, sure, but guaranteed to offer sublime shifting precision, too. Lastly, the MegaWatt RS rocks a Shimano 630Wh battery. The new 2022 Nukeproof MegaWatt RS and Comp models are currently in route to dealers, so expect to be able to get your hands on them shortly. Meanwhile, Elite models are now available in retailers, and Factory models should arrive in mid-August.