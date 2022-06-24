We can’t not be impressed by the Mercedes-Benz EQXX, an electric vehicle designed around the pillars of efficiency and long range, which achieved remarkable results from its bespoke 100 kWh battery pack. Back in April, Mercedes announced that the EQXX was driven for over 1,000 km (620 miles) on one charge, but now, somehow, they made it go even further and by quite some margin.

Previously, it was driven from its hometown in Stuttgart, Germany to a place called Cassis in France, going exactly 1,008 km (626 miles) and the journey took 14 hours and 30 minutes spanning two days of driving. Now, the new record pushes that up to 1,202 km (747 miles), the distance from Stuttgart to the Silverstone racing circuit in the United Kingdom. This was achieved thanks to improved efficiency, which increased from 8.7 kWh/100 km (7.14 miles/kWh) to 8.3 kWh/100 km (7.48 miles/kWh).

Gallery: Mercedes EQXX Stuttgart to Silverstone

17 Photos

Interestingly, the last part of the distance was actually done around the Silverstone track. Behind the EQXX’s wheel was Dutch Formula E driver Nyck de Vries who used the last of the vehicle’s charge to do eleven laps of the famed circuit. This suggests that had it been driven with efficiency in mind all the way, the range result would have probably been even more impressive.

According to Markus Schäfer, Member of the Board of Management of Mercedes-Benz Group AG and Chief Technology Officer,

The journey continues – even further, even more efficient! Yet again, the VISION EQXX has proven that it can easily cover more than 1,000 km on a single battery charge, this time faced with a whole different set of real-world conditions. As Mercedes-Benz strives to go all-electric by 2030 wherever market conditions allow, it is important to show to the world what can be achieved in real terms through a combination of cutting-edge technology, teamwork and determination.

This weekend the vehicle will be driven from Silverstone to the Goodwood Festival of Speed where we hope to catch a glimpse of it in the metal for the first time.