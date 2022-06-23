We recently happened upon a tweet from vocal Tesla fan and investor Sawyer Merritt. It claimed not only that the Tesla Model 3 was the eighth best-selling car in the world for 2021, but also that Tesla's entry-level electric sedan is expected to rise to the five-spot later this year.

Merritt's tweet went on the say that the Tesla Model 3 may even outsell the Ford F-150 in 2022. Meanwhile, based on the data cited by Merritt, the Model Y was the 19th best-selling car in the world in 2021, though sales of the electric crossover are rising quickly. The tweet adds that the Model Y is expected to outsell the Model 3 by the end of 2022, which would put both cars in the top five for global sales.

When we come across a tweet like this, no matter the source, we are skeptical, and that's because we have to be. Merritt seems to be pretty on-point most of the time, and when he's not, he admits it, corrects the issue, and apologizes to his followers. However, oftentimes, it's the original source that was incorrect in the first place.

Merritt credited Car Industry Analysis (@lovecarindustry) in the tweet above, since the original tweet came from the aforementioned Twitter account. However, he also added a second tweet with the actual source of the data, which appears to have been compiled by Car Industry Analysis for the website Fiat Group World.

As you can see, at least based on the data, the Model 3 actually appears in the ninth position for 2021, up from the 21st position in 2020. If the figures are correct, Tesla sold over 500,000 Model 3 sedans in 2021, up 40 percent year over year. Meanwhile, Ford reportedly sold 562,000 F-150 pickup trucks, down 8 percent.

According to the data, the Model Y places at No. 19. In 2020, the Tesla crossover was reportedly in the 262nd position, though Tesla just started selling it in March 2020, right at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Keep in mind that Tesla doesn't officially report sales broken down by model in all markets. However, since 2021 is now many months behind us, registration data should be available to check for accuracy.

As far as the Model 3 and Model Y moving up the list and outselling global leaders like the Ford F-150, there's no way to know for sure how it will all play out. It's also important to note that there are often some discrepancies related to F-150 sales since some data covers sales of Ford's entire F-Series lineup, while other data aims to include only the half-ton F-150.

At any rate, the point here is that, regardless of any potential discrepancies in the data set as a whole, EVs are clearly catching on, and Tesla is the global leader by a sizable margin. Check it all out and then let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.