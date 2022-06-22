Just a few weeks ago, we reported that EV shoppers will be able to buy or lease the ultra-luxurious Lucid Air electric sedan exclusively online. The startup electric automaker launched its new in-house Lucid Financial Services, which the automaker says offers a flexible, fast and easy financing process to US customers.

According to Lucid, it's offering 24-, 36-, and 48-month leases. At the time of writing, only shoppers interested in the range-topping $154,000 Lucid Air Grand Touring model were eligible to use the new services. However, Lucid shared that it aims to expand the service to include the $107,400 Touring and $87,400 Pure models later in 2022.

Fast-forward to the present, and Lucid Insider Blog reportedly spotted leaked screenshots from the new Lucid Financial Services leasing calculator, which reveal how much it will cost some shoppers to lease the pricey Lucid Air Grand Touring model.

According to the blog, the cost to lease the Air electric sedan depends on the usual factors, such as how many miles you want to drive, how much money you put down at signing, and the length of the lease.

A future Lucid Air owner whose car is just about ready for delivery was able to access the new Lucid Financial Services tool, and he shared screenshots on the Lucid Owners Forum website. We've included one of the screenshots below, though there are more available on the forum site.

Based on the information that was shared, a 4-year 15,000-mile lease on the Lucid Air Grand Touring will require $10,000 down and result in a monthly payment of just over $2,000. It's important to note that you'll actually be paying $13,071 at lease signing thanks to taxes and fees.

Perhaps more important is the fact that Lucid is including the $7,500 tax credit on the lease deal, and the figure used for the lease pricing is based on the Grand Touring's original price of $140,500, rather than its current price that's $13,500 more.

How does this compare to rival lease deals?

The Tesla Model S base model ($104,990) is leasing for $1,479 per month for 36 months with $7,500 down. The range-topping Model S Plaid ($135,990) starts at $1,929 per month with the same terms. Tesla's leases include 10,000 miles annually.

Porsche is leasing the Taycan ($95,540) starting at $1,149 per month for 36 months with $10,919 due at signing. The Taycan 4S ($125,600) is available to lease starting at $1,599 with $14,579 down. These leases also cover 10,000 miles per year.

Finally, Mercedes is 10,000-mile leasing incentives on the EQS 450 ($103,360) starting at $1,289 per month for 36 months with $9,093 down. The EQS 580 4Matic ($120,160) starts at $1,589 with $10,783 due at signing.

Let us know what you think about Lucid's lease pricing. It will be interesting to learn how much it costs to lease the brand's less expensive models. Once that information becomes available, we'll share it with you in a new article.