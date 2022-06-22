Blix Introduces The Ultra Dual-Purpose Electric Bike

The Ultra is a new all-terrain fat tire e-bike by Blix that is designed for both on and off-road riding. Until now, the Santa Cruz-based bike company has mostly concentrated on cruisers and utility-focused electric bicycles. However, as Blix joins the rapidly growing off-road and adventure electric bike industry, the Ultra aims to offer the perfect balance between ruggedness and utility.

The Blix Ultra is a dual-purpose electric bicycle that features a modular design and a slew of useful functions. Its loading capability, for example, is up to 200 pounds. Even by cargo bike standards, it's pretty impressive, with 150 pounds in the back and 50 pounds in the front. The Ultra also comes with a long list of high-performance specifications. It has a 750W rear hub motor that produces 90Nm of peak torque, making it among the more powerful hub-mounted motors available on the market.

Blix has also equipped the Ultra with two batteries, which, owing to their 1,344Wh capacity, can provide a ride range of up to 80 miles on a single charge. Additional features of the Ultra's electric powertrain include a top speed of 28 miles per hour, a five-level pedal assist, and a handy throttle, allowing you to rely solely on electric power when you're just too tired to keep pedaling. The Blix Ultra's underpinnings include hydraulic disc brakes, front suspension, and massive four-inch cross-sectional tires to traverse whatever terrain you take the bike down.

“The Ultra concept was to design an all-terrain e-bike that is practical enough to fit into your day, furthering our mission to integrate health and activity into everyday life,” says Blix founder and CEO Pontus Malmberg in an article published by BikeRumor. “This is the most capable and versatile e-bike we’ve built, and it will bring a lot of value and differentiation to the table,” he concluded.

The Ultra's connectivity via the Blix Connect mobile application is at the heart of its modern features. This platform is based on the Blix app and is Bluetooth-enabled. It enhances riders' experiences by offering access to a variety of functions such as ride statistics, community networking, and, when necessary, over-the-air firmware upgrades.