Seating For Two: Tripper’s Falcon II Electric Bike

E-bike designers continue pushing the envelope when it comes to making their products better. Be it in terms of performance, utility, technology, or simply style, there seems to be an endless supply of innovation, making the market for electric bikes more exciting and diverse than ever before.

While we’ve covered e-bikes that blur the lines between bicycles and motorcycles, as well as those so lightweight, you’d practically forget it was an e-bike to begin with, today’s e-bike focuses on the more wholesome and practical side of cycling. Tripper, an e-bike startup headquartered in Los Angeles, California, with its newest offering called the Falcon II, is exactly that. Tripper claims that the Falcon II is the first two-seater e-bike of its kind.

As kids, I’m certain we’ve all tried carrying a passenger on our bikes—either by having them stand on pegs attached to the rear axle, or sitting in front of you on the top tube. Regardless, it was surely an uncomfortable, if not frightening experience for one of you. Well, Tripper's Falcon II is built particularly to transport two people, as seen by its appearance. Falcon II has a sturdy design that allows it to carry up to 227 kilograms. It has 20-inch fat tires and a light aluminum alloy frame complete with front suspension.

The e-bike is not only durable, but also comfortable, with a 76-centimeter ultra soft memory foam saddle. The bike also comes with a passenger footrest, making for a spacious and pleasant ride for both you and your passenger. Mechanical disc brakes, a 7-speed Shimano drivetrain, a set of ffenders, a 10-centimeter LED instrument display, and front suspension with lockout and preload adjustment are all included in Tripper's Falcon II e-bike. Furthermore, a strong, retro-style 12-LED light is also located on the front, allowing you to continue your journey long after the sun has set.

In terms of technology and performance, the Falcon II features a 750W brushless hub motor with a maximum power output of 10,00W and a top speed of 25 miles per hour. A 48V, 17.5Ah battery pack is claimed to provide up to 50 miles of range with throttle travel, and an even greater 80 miles of range with pedal assist. Tripper's two-seater e-bike is now available for $1,600 on Indiegogo as part of the brand's Super Early Bird offer. Tripper is expected to begin shipping out the Falcon II in August of 2022.