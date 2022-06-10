Giant Rolls Out Momentum E-Bike Sub-Brand In The U.K.

The rising popularity of electric assist bicycles has brought forth a slew of affordable, utility-focused e-bikes. Shifting away from the strictly sport and recreation aspect of cycling, these new electric bikes present themselves as viable alternatives to personal mobility, allowing users to go further, faster, and safer.

While numerous startups gear themselves up solely for this purpose, established cycling brands have the resources to create spinoff brands to fulfill this need. We’ve seen it with Specialized, when it relaunched its Globe brand to cater to the rapidly growing e-bike market. The same can be said about Giant, yet another leader in the global cycling industry.

Giant has launched its latest creation, a new bike brand focusing solely on e-bikes, for the UK market. Momentum, a Giant Group company, is an electric bike specialist that wants to promote a life on two wheels to the general public by selling four different kinds of electric bikes. The Momentum range of e-bikes predominantly takes the form of city-focused commuter bikes, with either a step-through or step-over frame design, sleek lines, and a mid-drive electric motor.

This new e-bike brand will be offered in stores and online (transactions and bike pickup in cooperation with a local merchant) through the Momentum website. The Transcend and Vida models from Momentum cost £2,899 (about $3,623 USD). Momentum's bikes aren't cheap, but they make up for it with technology that produces some very astounding specifications. Momentum machines are designed to highlight all of the advantages of e-bikes, with a range of 170 kilometers (106 miles) and super-fast charging, with 0 to 80 percent charging taking just two hours.

The bikes are also built for everyday usage, with easy dismounting, upright riding positions, and climbing torque of 60Nm. Collette Clensy from team Momentum said in an article by BikeBiz: “Momentum is here to show that there’s more to life than screen time and traffic jams. Whether you’re riding solo or with friends, we encourage you to take time out to enjoy freedom, fresh air and feel-good vibes on a Momentum e-bike.”