The Ferrari SF90 Stradale is the Prancing Horse's quickest production model at the moment, and electrification plays a significant part in that.

The plug-in hybrid supercar has a complex powertrain consisting of a mid-mounted 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 engine making 769 horsepower (780 PS) on its own, assisted by three electric motors with a total output of 162 kilowatts (217 horsepower).

Two of the motors are located on the front axle for all-wheel-drive capability, while the third is mounted between the thermal engine and the eight-speed dual-clutch transmission on the rear axle.

In total, the Ferrari SF90 Stradale delivers 986 horsepower at 8,000 rpm and 590 lb-ft (800 Nm) of torque at 6,000 rpm, allowing it to sprint from zero to 60 mph (96 km/h) in a little over 2 seconds, from zero to 124 mph (200 km/h) in 6.7 seconds and reach a top speed of 211 mph (340 km/h).

The SF90 Stradale isn't just fast in a straight line; it is currently the fastest road-going Ferrari on the carmaker's Fiorano test track, with a time of 1 minute and 19 seconds.

This is a very serious machine both on the drag strip and on the racetrack, and we've seen it give the Tesla Model S Plaid a good run for its money in a straight line. Can it do the same with a Model X Plaid or maybe even beat it?

In theory, the Ferrari's chances against the Model X Plaid look better, as Tesla's performance crossover is heavier than the sedan with which it shares the 1,020-horsepower tri-motor electric powertrain.

The Model X Plaid weighs some 1,400 pounds (635 kilograms) more than the SF90 Stradale, but the EV has mountains of instantly available torque at its disposal; the Ferrari's driver has to rev the V8 engine hard to get to its sweet spot.

These very different but very quick cars duked it out in three drag races to find a winner. Watch the above video coming from DragTimes' Brooks Weisblat—the owner of this Rosso Corsa Ferrari SF90 Stradale—to find out which one grabbed the win.