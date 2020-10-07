It's an electron guzzler, so do not expect it to reach another charging point on electric power.
Ferrari's first plug-in hybrid - the 2021 Ferrari SF90 Stradale - recently got its official EPA range and energy efficiency... reaching a new low for currently available PHEVs.
This high-performance car is enjoying the EV acceleration boost, but struggles to deliver meaningful all-electric range. Its combined EV range is just 8 miles (12.9 km). Well, that ends our hope to forget about single-digit range results for PHEVs.
The combined efficiency is rated at 51 MPGe - 661 Wh/mi (411 Wh/km) as long as you stay within EV range, then it's just skyrocketing to 18 MPG to feed the 4L V8 with dinosaur juice.
2021 Ferrari SF90 Stradale EPA rating:
- all-electric range of 8 miles (12.9 km)
- total range of 330 miles (531 km) - * there is an error in total range (20 mi) on the image
- energy consumption (including charging losses):
- EV mode: 51 MPGe - 661 Wh/mi (411 Wh/km)
- Hybrid mode: 18 MPG
Ferrari SF90 Stradale specs:
- 8 miles (12.9 km) of EPA EV range
all-electric range of up to 25 km (15.5 miles)
- 7.9 kWh battery
- 0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 2.5 seconds
- 0-200 km/h (124 mph) in 6.7 seconds
- Maximum speed 340 km/h (211 mph)
- all-wheel drive
- system output 735 kW (1000 cv)
574 kW (780 cv) ICE and (162 kW) three electric motors
powertrain: 4L V8 ICE, 8-speed, F1 dual-clutch transmission and electric motor in the rear and two electric motors in the front
- Dry weight 1570 kg
