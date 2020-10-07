Ferrari's first plug-in hybrid - the 2021 Ferrari SF90 Stradale - recently got its official EPA range and energy efficiency... reaching a new low for currently available PHEVs.

This high-performance car is enjoying the EV acceleration boost, but struggles to deliver meaningful all-electric range. Its combined EV range is just 8 miles (12.9 km). Well, that ends our hope to forget about single-digit range results for PHEVs.

The combined efficiency is rated at 51 MPGe - 661 Wh/mi (411 Wh/km) as long as you stay within EV range, then it's just skyrocketing to 18 MPG to feed the 4L V8 with dinosaur juice.

2021 Ferrari SF90 Stradale EPA rating:

all-electric range of 8 miles (12.9 km)

total range of 330 miles (531 km) - * there is an error in total range (20 mi) on the image

energy consumption (including charging losses): EV mode: 51 MPGe - 661 Wh/mi (411 Wh/km) Hybrid mode: 18 MPG



