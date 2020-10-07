It's an electron guzzler, so do not expect it to reach another charging point on electric power.

Ferrari's first plug-in hybrid - the 2021 Ferrari SF90 Stradale - recently got its official EPA range and energy efficiency... reaching a new low for currently available PHEVs.

This high-performance car is enjoying the EV acceleration boost, but struggles to deliver meaningful all-electric range. Its combined EV range is just 8 miles (12.9 km). Well, that ends our hope to forget about single-digit range results for PHEVs.

The combined efficiency is rated at 51 MPGe - 661 Wh/mi (411 Wh/km) as long as you stay within EV range, then it's just skyrocketing to 18 MPG to feed the 4L V8 with dinosaur juice.

2021 Ferrari SF90 Stradale EPA rating:

  • all-electric range of 8 miles (12.9 km)
  • total range of 330 miles (531 km)
  • energy consumption (including charging losses):
    • EV mode: 51 MPGe - 661 Wh/mi (411 Wh/km)
    • Hybrid mode: 18 MPG

Ferrari SF90 Stradale specs:

  • 8 miles (12.9 km) of EPA EV range
    all-electric range of up to 25 km (15.5 miles)
  • 7.9 kWh battery
  • 0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 2.5 seconds
  • 0-200 km/h (124 mph) in 6.7 seconds
  • Maximum speed 340 km/h (211 mph)
  • all-wheel drive
  • system output 735 kW (1000 cv)
    574 kW (780 cv) ICE and (162 kW) three electric motors
    powertrain: 4L V8 ICE, 8-speed, F1 dual-clutch transmission and electric motor in the rear and two electric motors in the front
  • Dry weight 1570 kg