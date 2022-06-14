As reported by Mach-E Forum.com, Ford has recognized a problem with the Mustang Mach-E that warrants a safety recall. However, there is reportedly no current fix available. The forum points to a lack of parts for the fix, though Ford also mentions upcoming software and repaid instructions. In the meantime, Ford has issued a stop-sale of related vehicles.

Ford sent a notice entitled "NEW VEHICLE DEMONSTRATION / DELIVERY HOLD - Advance Notice - Safety Recall 22S41" to all dealers specifying that 2021 and 2022 Mustang Mach-E electric crossovers produced between May 27, 2020, and May 24, 2022, at the automaker's Cuautitlan plant in Mexico, may be impacted. This would potentially apply to all ~100,000 Mach-E's produced since the EV first launched, though it's not clear how many are actually impacted and will be officially recalled.

The Ford memo explains that the Mustang Mach-E's primary high voltage battery contactors could overheat. If it happens, it could cause "an open contactor or welding condition," which may lead to the contactors welding shut while the car is in motion. Owners of affected vehicles may be alerted by a powertrain malfunction warning light the next time they drive, and the Mach-E could fail to start.

The vehicle may also display "Stop Safely Now" on the gauge cluster, and a total and immediate loss of power could follow. Ford says the Mach-E will simply coast to a stop. However, all 12-volt systems, including the power brakes and steering, should remain functional.

Ford doesn't expect to have a fix for the problem until Q3 2022. Once the fix is determined and the parts become available for order, Mustang Mach-E owners will be alerted by Ford via first-class mail. The dealer bulletin reads:

"DO NOT DEMONSTRATE OR DELIVER any new in-stock vehicles involved in this safety recall. A complete Dealer Bulletin will be provided to dealers in the 3rd quarter of 2022 when it is anticipated that software and/or parts ordering information and repair instructions will be available to support this safety recall."

As automakers move forward with new EVs on brand-new purpose-built platforms, it seems such recalls are becoming increasingly common. Ford has already recalled the Mach-E a number of times, and the same is true of rivals, such as the Tesla Model Y.