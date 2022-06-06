As reported by the Lightning Owners forum, more Ford F-150 Lightning electric pickup trucks are arriving in new owners' driveways, and it's giving us an idea about which accessories come with the fully electric truck. Interestingly, one accessory comes as a surprise, and the forum is saying it's rumored to be included to poke a bit of fun at Tesla.

People have been raving about the Ford F-150 Lightning's ability to power a whole home when properly equipped. The image above shows that it can also charge other EVs, such as the Mustang Mach-E. As we've reported, the Lightning can even charge a Tesla vehicle, though you'd need the correct adapter. We shared a video from an owner of a Rivian R1T showing a similar situation during which he charged his Tesla with the electric pickup truck via an adapter.

At any rate, a member of the Lightning Owners forum said that when he took delivery of his F-150 Lightning, he discovered an adapter that will allow him to use the Lightning's Pro Power onboard generator system to charge a Tesla. He said he could essentially help a stranded Tesla owner, if necessary.

Reportedly, the Tesla adapter wasn't previously listed by Ford as a standard accessory, and forum members have been joking that they're happy to know that they may have the ability to help a rival in need.

The discussion starter on the Lightning Owners forum reads:

"I took delivery of my 2022 Lightning and as I’m going through the included items I found an adapter to charge Teslas. Interesting find. If I find any dead Teslas I’ll let my Ford Lightning come to the rescue."

The first reply:

"Interesting. Please post pictures of these adapters. I love the idea of helping out stranded Teslas!"

If you were thinking that perhaps this was a joke, or that somehow the adapter itself may not be specific to only Tesla's vehicles, check out the images below:

Currently, as multiple automakers are producing EVs that are capable of delivering energy to your home or another EV, Tesla's vehicles aren't yet capable of such tasks. Since Tesla also has an energy division and sells Powerwall home batteries, it may not be in a race to allow its vehicles to provide external power, because it could reduce Tesla Powerwall sales.

Ford is also banking on the fact that a Tesla Powerwall is expensive, and it only has a 13.5 kWh capacity. Tesla owners wanting to backup their homes would have to purchase a Powerwall in addition to their expensive EV. Meanwhile, when properly equipped, an F-150 Lightning is capable of powering your home for days thanks to its battery capacity of up to 131 kWh.

This topic definitely deserves some detailed discussion. Head down to our comment section and leave us your words of wisdom. Do you believe the information shared by the forum member? If so, what's your take on Ford's decision here?

We've reached out to Ford for more details. If we receive a response, we'll provide an update.