Ford has announced plans for an all-electric commercial vehicle for its Pro customers. The firm will also invest $3.7 billion in its Michigan, Missouri and Ohio manufacturing plants in order to get them ready for its next-era of products. The Blue Oval plans to create 6,200 new UAW jobs in the US and convert 3,000 temporary workers to permanent full-time status. Ford CEO Jim Farley had the following to say:

“We’re investing in American jobs and our employees to build a new generation of incredible Ford vehicles and continue our Ford+ transformation. Transforming our company for the next era of American manufacturing requires new ways of working, and together with UAW leadership, we are leading the way and moving fast to make improvements to benefits for our hourly employees and working conditions for our factory teams.”

Ford will provide all hourly employees with healthcare benefits and aims to improve the workplace environment. The firm wants to do this by listening to employee feedback. The automaker is currently exploring ways to increase the number of EV chargers in the workplace, provide employees with healthier food and install better lighting in facility parking lots.

As for the upcoming commercial EV, Ford confirmed it will arrive mid-decade and will be built in Ohio. This news comes hot in the heels of first F-150 Lightning deliveries. The Lightning is manufactured in Michigan and is one of the most in-demand vehicles currently on sale.

Back in December Ford had to stop taking orders for the electric truck as demand was so high (orders were capped at 200,000 units). At the time it was speculated that there was roughly a three year wait for a newly ordered Lightning, however this new investment by Ford and an ease of supply chain issues in the coming months will hopefully cut that down.