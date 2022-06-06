Kia America reports that in May its car sales in the US decreased by almost 28% year-over-year to 57,941. The result after five months of the year is also weaker than a year ago: 268,198 (down 13.5%).

Nonetheless, sales of Kia electrified cars (HEVs, PHEVs, and BEVs) more than doubled (up 132% year-over-year) and reached a new monthly record (the exact number has not been shared).

Sales of the all-electric Kia EV6 amounted to 2,088, which is 3.6% of the total Kia volume. That's comparable to the Hyundai Ioniq 5's result.

Eric Watson, vice president, sales operations, Kia America said:

“Kia’s electrified vehicle sales remain strong and are contributing to the brand’s path to another successful year. With the continued popularity of the EV6 and Niro, coupled with early robust interest in the Sportage hybrid, we are confidently ‘on target’ and expect to see momentum continue throughout the summer sales season.”

After four months on the market, the Kia EV6 has reached a cumulative sales total of 10,001 units, which is not bad. At such a rate, 30,000 units per year should be possible.

Let's not forget that the model is supply-constrained and we don't know yet at what level sales might stabilize once production increases beyond 10,000 per month (up from 6,000-8,000 in the recent months).

Kia EV6 sales in the US – May 2022

Unfortunately, the manufacturer does not report sales of other plug-in models, as they are counted together with conventional or non-rechargeable hybrid versions.

Detailed results:

The Kia EV6 is available in several versions and trim levels. At the end of the year the company intends to launch a sporty GT version (above the GT-Line).

Prices

Model Base Price Dest. Charge Tax Credit Effective Price 2022 Kia EV6 Light RWD SR 19" $40,900 +$1,215 $7,500 $34,615 2022 Kia EV6 Wind RWD LR 19" $47,000 +$1,215 $7,500 $40,715 2022 Kia EV6 Wind AWD LR 19" $50,900 +$1,215 $7,500 $44,615 2022 Kia EV6 GT-Line RWD LR 19" $51,200 +$1,215 $7,500 $44,915 2022 Kia EV6 GT-Line AWD LR 19" $55,900 +$1,215 $7,500 $49,615 2022 Kia EV6 First Edition AWD LR 20" $58,500 +$1,215 $7,500 $52,215

Basic specs

Model Drive Battery

(kWh) EPA

Range 0-60

mph

(sec) Top

Speed 2022 Kia EV6 Light RWD SR 19" RWD 58 232 mi

(373 km) 8.0 115 mph

(185 km/h) 2022 Kia EV6 Wind RWD LR 19" RWD 77.4 310 mi

(499 km) 7.2 115 mph

(185 km/h) 2022 Kia EV6 Wind AWD LR 19" AWD 77.4 274 mi

(441 km) 5.1 117 mph

(188 km/h) 2022 Kia EV6 GT-Line RWD LR 19" RWD 77.4 310 mi

(499 km) 7.2 115 mph

(185 km/h) 2022 Kia EV6 GT-Line AWD LR 19" AWD 77.4 274 mi

(441 km) 5.1 117 mph

(188 km/h) 2022 Kia EV6 First Edition AWD LR 20" AWD 77.4 265 mi*

(426 km) 5.1 117 mph

(188 km/h)

* estimated/unofficial values