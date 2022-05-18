Hyundai Motor America and Kia Motors America announced recalls of the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6 models entitled "Vehicle Rollaway from Software Error," related to the parking brake.

According to the summary of both announcements, a software error in the Shifter Control Unit (SCU) may disengage the parking mechanism, which can allow the vehicle to roll away.

Description of the defect:

"The shift-by-wire system in the subject vehicles contains a Shifter Control Unit (“SCU”) and electronic parking pawl actuator. A voltage fluctuation may occur with the vehicle off and in the Park (P) position, which could impact the command signal from the SCU to the parking actuator, resulting in momentary disengagement of the parking pawl and potential vehicle rollaway."

Hyundai recommends using the Electronic Parking Brake (EPB) when parking until the remedy is applied (update of the SCU software by dealers). Kia recommends parking the vehicles on level ground and avoiding parking on a slope/inclined surface whenever possible.

Sionce the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6 are currently among the most popular electric cars in the US, there are already 10,729 Ioniq 5 and 9,014 EV6 potentially affected by the issue.

It might be actually a general issue for all Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6 globally, as well as some other models, like the not yet launched in the US Genesis GV60 and Genesis G80 EV, both equipped with the same electronic parking pawl actuator.

"Regarding the Genesis GV60 and G80 EV vehicles equipped with the subject SCU and parking actuator, Hyundai plans to repair these vehicles at vehicle processing centers and ports prior to sale to dealers."

Hyundai has confirmed a total of four rollaway incidents in the South Korean market. Fortunately, as of the date of the recall, there are no confirmed crashes, injuries, or reported incidents in the US.

Newly produced vehicles are already getting updated software. Kia reports that vehicles manufactured from April 8 to May 3 will be updated before distribution to dealer, while improved software logic was applied to production on May 3.

Details about the recalls: