Hyundai reports that its global vehicle sales in April decreased by 11.6% year-over-year to 308,788 units. During the first four months of 2022, the company sold 1,211,733 vehicles (down 10.2%).

The company says that it is making "every effort to minimize the impact of business uncertainties around the world."

The good news is that Hyundai's plug-in electric car sales increases significantly. Last month, plug-in car wholesale shipments (closely related to production) increased to *19,521 (up 55% year-over-year), which is a new monthly record and about 6.1% of the total volume.

*Retail sales in South Korea plus wholesale sales (manufacturer level) outside South Korea, unaudited and on a preliminary basis.



**The Hyundai sales report includes sales numbers from the plants in South Korea, Europe (Kona Electric and Tucson PHEV), and plants in China and India (both small numbers).

The data indicates that all-electric car sales almost doubled year over year, while plug-in hybrids remain in the red for another month. The hydrogen fuel cell vehicle sales (FCV), counted separately, decreased for the third consecutive month.

Volume by powertrain type:

BEVs: 15,275 (up 97%)

15,275 (up 97%) PHEVs: 4,246 (down 13%)

4,246 (down 13%) Total plug-ins: 19,521 (up 55%)

19,521 (up 55%) FCVs: 1,300 (down 6%)

Hyundai plug-in electric car sales – April 2022

So far this year, Hyundai's plug-in electric car wholesale shipments amounted to over 62,000 (up 80% year-over-year), which represents 5.0% of the total wholesale volume.

Volume by powertrain type YTD:

BEVs: 46,905 (up 98%)

(up 98%) PHEVs: 15,235 (up 41%)

(up 41%) Total plug-ins: 62,140 (up 80%)

(up 80%) FCVs: 2,765 (down 20%)

Model results

The E-GMP-based Hyundai Ioniq 5 remains the top Hyundai electric model in the lineup with almost 10,000 units in April (the second-highest monthly result so far). So far this year, the company produced some 30,000 units, while cumulatively it's close to 100,000 in 13 months.

The best of the rest is still the Hyundai Kona Electric with over 4,600 units.

An interesting thing is that we spotted a single unit of the upcoming all-new Hyundai Ioniq 6 model.

Model results (wholesale shipments) last month (and year-to-date):

The hydrogen fuel cell model — Hyundai NEXO — noted 1,300 units (2,765 YTD).

Genesis GV60 BEV sales exceeded 1,000 for the second month in a row, reaching 1,083 in April (2,887 YTD).