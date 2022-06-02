Gocycle, a premium electric bicycle manufacturer located in the United Kingdom, is changing its retail approach in order to provide greater value to both its partners and its clientele. This is particularly exciting for end users, as the new business model has enabled Gocycle to significantly reduce its prices on its most premium fourth-generation e-bikes, known as the G4 range.

The move is based on the company's new Gocycle Showroom Partner (GSP) initiative, which allows existing bike shop associates, as well as new bike shops interested in joining the program, to pursue Gocycle clients while maintaining less physical stock in-store. This is especially relevant, since e-bike production lines are becoming increasingly stressed owing to supply chain and raw materials challenges. This will allow more stores to assist more consumers in finding the Gocycle e-bike they are seeking for.

In an article published by Electrek, Richard Thorpe, designer and founder of Gocycle explains, “The world has changed and we must too! Amidst a challenging and dynamic global economic backdrop we’ve adapted and streamlined our G4 model sales approach to pass on savings to our customers and provide stock flexibility to our retailers. Things are tough out there with cost-of-living increases and stock availability. We’ve taken a look at all of the areas in our promotion, warehousing, delivery and sales process, and where possible, we’ve implemented cost savings to make our entry level model more competitive and accessible to a wider customer and retailer base.”

Having a few display bikes available allows riders to take test rides while the store assists customers in ordering a specific model of their color and spec of choice for delivery. The showroom strategy will work in tandem with the brand's online shopping platform, thereby increasing the brand's overall reach. The store then continues to cover the customer's servicing and assistance even after they've already acquired a bike, including a free 100-mile service inspection and tune-up.

To sweeten the deal even more, Gocycles has reduced the pricing of its fourth generation electric bicycles. The G4 e-bike was formerly priced at $4,799, but has now been reduced to $3,999—imparting a huge $800 saving to the customer. This comes after a $200 price decrease earlier this year. This means that high-quality, feature-rich electric motorcycles from Gocycles are now more inexpensive and simpler to find and test ride than ever before.