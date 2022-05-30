Chinese automaker Great Wall Motor has announced that the first UK model of its EV-only Ora brand will be named Funky Cat and will go on sale in autumn with a First Edition model.

Priced from £30,495 ($38,530) after the UK's PiCG (Plug-in Car Grant), the Ora Funky Cat First Edition will be the first of several trim levels that will follow in 2023.

UK deliveries of the First Edition model will start shortly after sales begin this autumn. Mind you, Ora UK will launch a "Queue Jump" scheme in June that will give customers the opportunity to place a £100 ($125) refundable deposit, granting priority access to cars when they arrive from China.

The Ora Funky Cat First Edition model comes equipped with the base 48-kWh battery pack offering a WLTP range of 193 miles. All models will offer Type 2, 6.6 kW single-phase AC and 11 kW three-phase AC charging as standard, with the First Edition to also feature a maximum of 80 kW DC rapid charging and a CCS socket as standard.

Gallery: Ora Funky Cat First Edition in UK specification

20 Photos

Charging the vehicle from 15% to 80% is said to take 5-6 hours when using the 6.6 kW home charger or 3-4 hours when moving up to 11 kW on-street charging. Additionally, 80kW rapid charging will take around 40 minutes.

Great Wall Motor's Ora Funky Cat First Edition will be well equipped, featuring goodies like adaptive cruise control, 360-degree cameras, reversing camera, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, wiress phone charging, power front seats, LED headlights and 18-inch alloys.

It will be available in a choice of four colors—Nebula Green, Starry Black, Mars Red, and Aurora Green—with the latter two to be available at launch with a black or white contrasting roof.

"We are really excited to launch the ORA Funky Cat into the UK market. This exciting new EV will set the precedent for the brand, offering customers a premium, technology led experience with a completely unique look and feel." Toby Marshall, Sales and Marketing Director, ORA UK

Ora UK is currently working to establish a nationwide network of retailers, though the company will also offer its cars for purchase through the Ora Online sales platform, which is scheduled to launch in August. The automaker claims to have over 6,000 registrations of interest for the Funky Cat.

The electric compact hatchback will offer a 5-year, unlimited mileage warranty for the vehicle and 8 years or 100,000 miles for the battery. Service intervals will be scheduled every 2 years or 18,000 miles, whichever comes first.