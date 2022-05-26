Orbea Introduces The Kemen E-Bike, A Practical Everyday City Bike

World-renowned Spanish bicycle manufacturer Orbea has introduced the Kemen series of bikes. The Kemen is an electric bike built for city riding, with an emphasis on urban convenience and practicality. The inclusion of an SUV variant also appeals to those with a fondness for trail and off-road riding. The Kemen comes in two styles: a step-through frame in sizes Small to Large, and a crossbar frame in sizes Small to Extra Large.

Both frames are comprised of triple-butted aluminum with smoothened welds, which Orbea claims gives them a premium, carbon-like aesthetic and results in a more sturdy, lighter frame. The battery is integrated into the frame, further giving the bike a streamlined appearance. For customers' peace of mind, t he frame comes with a lifetime warranty from Orbea. With 2.25-inch tires, mudguards, a kickstand, a rack certified for weights up to 18kg, and a built-in trailer hitch, the standard Kemen is marketed as a hybrid city e-bike for riding around town, as well as the occasional trail at your local park.

The Orbea Kemen has a sensible design that will appeal to commuters, but Orbea also offers the Kemen SUV, a more robust machine with a penchant for off-road adventure. This version has larger 2.35-inch tires with a knobbier, more off-road-friendly tread pattern, and a sturdier rack that can carry payloads of up to 27 kilograms, allowing you to add a child seat and quite a bit of luggage. StVZO-compliant lighting is fitted onto both the Kemen and the Kemen SUV, guaranteeing optimal visibility at night. The rear light even has an accelerometer built in and flashes brighter when the vehicle is decelerating, functioning as a two-in-one tail light and brake light.

The Kemen and Kemen SUV are equipped with a Shimano Steps EP8 motor that produces 85Nm of torque. Orbea's patented 540Wh high-energy density battery is completely incorporated into the frame, adding to the bikes sleek styling. Orbea claims it will provide you more than five hours of riding time, but that depends a lot on how and where you ride the bike, as well as how much you rely on the electric motor for assistance. Furthermore, Orbea employs the newest Shimano Linkglide drivetrain, a group-set designed specifically for application on e-bikes. This upgrade beefs up the chain and sprockets to accommodate increased continuous torque from the mid-mounted motor.

Orbea claims that their smart charger can completely charge the battery in four hours, and can increase the battery's lifespan by up to 30 percent. To add more capacity, a 252Wh range extender battery is available as an optional extra. feature internal motor control and display cable routing that runs through the bars, stem, and frameset. T he rear brake hose and shifter cables run outside at the bars, then inside from the stem, eliminating frame clutter and reducing the danger of damage in the event of a tip-over or drop.

At the moment, there are a total of four Kemen models available—the 10 and 30, each with a standard and SUV variant. The most premium of which is the Kemen 10, which comes with a 100mm-travel Fox 34 Float AWL fork, a premium 11-speed Shimano XT Linkglide group-set, 2.5-inch Schwalbe tyres, and a 100mm-travel dropper post. The Kemen 10 and Kemen 10 SUV each retail for $5,499. Meanwhile, the Kemen 30, the more affordable version, boasts a 100mm-travel Marzocchi Bomber Z2 fork and Shimano Deore Linkglide gears. The Kemen 30 misses out on a dropper post. Pricing for the Kemen 30 is set at $4,599 for both the standard and SUV versions.