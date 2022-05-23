While it may not be that uncommon to spot the Tesla Cybertruck in California, or even Nevada or Texas, we weren't expecting it to show up in Michigan. Had we known it was coming, we would have tried to make a trip out to the speedway. However, it seems most folks were surprised about the Tesla booth and the electric pickup truck.

As the story goes, just last week, the Tesla Cybertruck happened to be available for viewing at Michigan International Speedway (MIS) in Brooklyn, Michigan. It was there as part of an SAE event. More specifically, it was the Michigan Formula SAE competition that ran from May 18 through May 21, 2022. A few days ago, Reddit user u/DifferentLow4875 posted an image of the Tesla Cybertruck on r/TeslaMotors.

The Reddit post notes that the Cybertruck was seen "rolling around the infield." It also suggests that Tesla had its own booth at the event. Chances are, Tesla is hoping to connect with future engineers, and the popular and exceedingly unique Cybertruck is certainly a good way to get their attention, not to mention getting people at the event talking.

Some people responded to the Reddit post noting that the Cybertruck (above) appears to be gold. However, it's likely just the lighting. In response, another Reddit user reposted a lengthy gallery of older Cybertruck images for comparison:

At any rate, the website for the SAE event refers to it as an "engineering education competition.” There were 99 teams participating in the event, which had a hefty $2,550 registration fee. According to SAE via Teslarati:

“The Formula SAE competitions challenge teams of university undergraduate and graduate students to conceive, design, fabricate, develop and compete with small, formula-style vehicles."

Twitter user (@GailAlfarATX) also shared a short video clip of the Cybertruck at MIS. You can clearly see that there are people inside, so perhaps Tesla was offering rides around the parking lot. However, there are still very few confirmed details at this point.

Tesla plans to finally bring the Cybertruck to market next year. It has been delayed a few times, but CEO Elon Musk seems confident that Tesla is on track to begin delivering it in 2023. However, with constraints due to inflation and supply chain issues, it's hard to predict how the future will play out.

Have you ever seen the Tesla Cybertruck in the flesh? If so, share your story with us in the comment section below.