Volkswagen and Mahindra & Mahindra announced that they are exploring the use of Volkswagen's MEB electric components in the upcoming Mahindra “Born Electric Platform."

As we understand, Mahindra has an ambition for its own electric vehicle platform, but potentially it might be highly related to Volkswagen's MEB platform. According to the press release, the Born Electric Platform may be equipped with crucial MEB components like electric motors, battery system components and even battery cells.

Most likely, Mahindra is looking for a technologically advanced solution as a shortcut to introducing competitive electric cars but also would like to develop as much in-house as possible and secure local production (this is especially important for the government). Volkswagen, on the other hand, is looking for a customer for its technology, and a bridgehead in the promising Indian market (3 million vehicles per year with a potential for five million per year by 2030).

The negotiations will continue with a potential binding agreement by the end of 2022.

"The Partnering Agreement evaluates the scope of collaboration – it indicates binding rules for the evaluation phase as well as the non-binding scope of supply. The binding supply agreement will be negotiated in a continued constructive and legally compliant way to conclude by the end of 2022."

The MEB electric platform has been designed as an open vehicle platform for a wide range of vehicles. It's already used by multiple brands within the Volkswagen Group (Volkswagen, Audi, Skoda and SEAT/Cupra) and soon will be used also by Ford - in two all-electric models in Europe (out of 9 BEVs in Europe by 2024).

Commenting on the partnership, Rajesh Jejurikar, Executive Director, Auto and Farm Sectors, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., stated: