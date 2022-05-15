With the new and used car markets both under unique circumstances right now, buying a car can be more difficult and expensive than it has ever been in the past. This is especially true of Tesla's models since demand is so high, and Tesla is one of the few automakers that has been able to successfully navigate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the chip shortage.

If you're in the market for a new Tesla Model Y, you're probably going to have to wait a long time to take delivery. For this reason, prices for used Tesla vehicles are very high, and in some cases, you may pay more for a used model than a new one, though you'll get it immediately. That said, when you're buying a used model, it's important to check out its features carefully to make sure it has what you need and want.

Cleanerwatt put together the Electric SUV Buyer's Guide Digital Magazine, which you can actually buy. However, the video above may offer all the help you'll need. He points out that since the Model Y first came to market in March of 2020, Tesla has changed and added features.

In the video, Cleanerwatt makes it clear that the features he's referring to are not software-related. As you many know, in an attempt to make its vehicles somewhat future-proof, Tesla updates them on a regular basis via free over-the-air software updates. This not only means your car can potentially improve over the course of ownership, but also that if Tesla adds a new feature to one of its models, you may get it, too.

While it's not nearly as common, Tesla also adds new non-software-related features periodically. Rather than relying on model years, it may change vehicle hardware on the fly. Sometimes these features come at the request of Tesla owners, or simply an idea Elon Musk or his team have come up with. In other cases, the hardware and feature adjustments can help Tesla deal with parts shortages.

At any rate, if you're buying a used Model Y, there's a good chance it will be missing some of the latest features found in a brand-new model. Cleanerwatt breaks down such features so you can decide what's most important to you. Perhaps the missing features are enough to convince you to stick with a new version. On the flip side, maybe the features aren't important enough to keep you waiting, and a used version will suit you just fine.

Check out the short video above for all the details. Then, head down to our comment section and start a conversation. Would you buy a used Tesla Model Y?