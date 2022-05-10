Volvo Cars reports 47,150 global car sales in April, which is almost 25% less than a year ago. Year-to-date sales decreased by over 21% to 195,445.

The Swedish brand explains this significant decrease is tied to supply chain issues and lockdowns in eastern China, which "impacted retail deliveries in China and added more challenges". Unfortunately, problems are expected to persist in Q2, as Volvo reports a shortage of a specific type of semiconductor.

Despite everything above, plug-in electric car sales continue to increase. Last month Volvo sold globally 18,097 plug-ins, which is 19% more than a year ago and 38.4% of the total volume (new record).

While plug-in hybrids noted a small decrease (by 1% year-over-year), our attention was caught by all-electric cars, which not only tripled to 4,709 (up 179%) but for the very first time achieved a share of 10% out of the total Volvo sales.

Volvo Recharge result:

BEVs : 4,709 (up 179%) and 10.0% share

: 4,709 (up 179%) and 10.0% share PHEVs : 13,388 (down 1%) and 28.4% share

: 13,388 (down 1%) and 28.4% share Total: 18,097 (up 19%) and 38.4% share

While the plug-in share moves towards 40% globally, in some markets, it's already way higher - in California exceeded 70%.

Volvo Recharge sales - April 2022

So far this year, Volvo sold over 67,000 plug-in electric cars (up 10%), which is 34.7% of the total. All-electric car sales amounted to 16,430 (up 210%) and 8.4% of the total.

Volvo Recharge sales YTD:

BEVs : 16,430 (up 210%) and 8.4% share

: 16,430 (up 210%) and 8.4% share PHEVs : 51,441 (down 9%) and 26.3% share

: 51,441 (down 9%) and 26.3% share Total: 67,871 (up 10%) and 34.7% share

including 10,431 (up 115%) in the US

In April, Volvo sold 1,633 all-electric Volvo C40 Recharge, which automatically means that the other BEV model, the Volvo XC40 Recharge, noted 3,076 units.

Geographically, most Volvo plug-in cars are sold in Europe (10,197 in April and 44,307 year-to-date). The second-largest market is the US, while China remains a very tiny one with a monthly average below 1,000 units.

Volvo Cars detailed sales results: