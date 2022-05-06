We just shared this week that Ukraine's Vice Prime Minister and Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov has been doing a solid job of providing notable updates on Twitter amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. More specifically, he has been giving credit to Tesla, SpaceX, and Elon Musk for their efforts to help. He also recently shared details about a piece of NFT artwork dedicated to Musk that's part of an effort to raise money.

According to a recent article published by Teslarati, The Meta History: Museum of War had already raised some $850,000 as of last week from the sale of various NFTs made to show support of Ukraine during the violent invasion. One such piece of artwork was specifically dedicated to Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk for all the help and support they've delivered during the tragic times.

Fedorov posted an image of the Elon Musk NFT artwork on Twitter. He, once again, thanked Musk for his support, noting that sincere help is more important than money.

As you can see from the tweets above, The Meta History: Museum of War took notice of Fedorov's tweet and elaborated on it with a thread about the NFTs.

As you're probably aware by now, it all started with Fedorov tweeting at Elon Musk to bring Starling internet to Ukraine. This meant not only sending over equipment (free of charge), but also making sure the internet technology was active and usable in the country. Musk came through within mere days.

Since then, Musk has continued sending Starlink terminals, he put his company to work to improve security features, and he's also sending Tesla Powerwall batteries and other helpful items to the war-torn country. Much of the early assistance seems to have come from Musk himself, as well as his companies and foundations. However, since Musk spearheaded the efforts, many others have become involved in providing financial assistance, including the US government.

Teslarati notes that Tesla Powerwalls are being used to power mobile clinics. We also know that about 150,000 people in Ukraine are currently relying on Musk's SpaceX Starlink internet service. Perhaps most importantly, officials in Ukraine have noted that shipments are continuing to arrive on a very regular basis.

Check out the NFT via the Twitter posts above or the source link below. Let us know what you think. And, while we understand that many people are facing tough financial times right now, if you have excess resources, consider donating to efforts to assist Ukraine. Every little bit is sure to help.