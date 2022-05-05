Only 520 Lucid Air Drem Edition EVs were ever produced and one has already been wrecked, taken off the road and is now awaiting a buyer who wants to fix it up. Finished in a striking shade of gold metallic paint (called Eureka Gold), this example has damage on its right side, which appears to be consistent with some kind of impact with the side of another car.

The part of the clamshell hood that sits over the front right wheel is completely mangled and torn away, as is the corner of the bumper. The wheel itself looks to be in the right place and pointing in the same direction as the wheel on the undamaged side, so whatever came in contact with this part of the car, it was probably just grazed and didn’t come into contact with the wheel.

Had the impact occurred more towards the center of the vehicle, a scenario similar to the now standard IIHS small overlap crash test, then it’s likely that the wheel and suspension on that side would have suffered significantly more damage. In some vehicles, the wheel comes clean off during this crash test, but we don’t know how the Air performs because it has not yet been safety-rated by the IIHS or NHTSA and Lucid doesn’t provide any footage of it doing this test internally.

This crashed Air, posted on Copart in California, also has damage to its right rear flank. This is what prompted us to say it had been sideswiped or somehow made contact with the entire side of another vehicle. It could be that this Air’s driver tried to avoid possibly a stopped vehicle in the road, but failed to initiate the maneuver early enough and didn’t quite manage to get around the obstacle - the Air still doesn't have its ADAS systems activated.

Only the right side and driver airbags were deployed. However, there doesn’t appear to be any visible intrusion from the impact into the cabin. The same cannot be said of the frunk, which appears to have been intruded upon quite significantly.

Mileage is not mentioned, but they do estimate it should go for around $169,000 in its current state (that’s exactly the MSRP). This could be the very first Air with this much damage done to it, so it would be hard to estimate how much it would cost to fix - it is definitely worth repairing, although it’s debatable whether or not it’s worth buying this over one that’s in perfect condition which will set you back around $220,000 right now.