Edmunds compares the ridiculously powerful Ram TRX and iconic Ford F-150 Raptor off-road beast to the all-new Rivian R1T electric truck. As far as acceleration, performance, and off-road prowess are concerned, these trucks are all in a different league than most rivals. However, the question is, can the R1T hang with the gas-burning big dogs? In more general terms, is electric power better than gas?

The publication notes that the Ram TRX and Ford Raptor each crank out loads of horsepower, and they're arguably the best options on the market for pickup truck shoppers when it comes to off-road use. Edmunds also makes it clear that all three highly capable trucks cost around $100,000 or more, so it makes perfect sense to pit them against one another.

As Edmunds headed out to put these monsters through the paces, it was looking to answer a few key questions.

Which pickup truck is the right one at this price point?

Which one is the most fun to drive?

At this point, we've seen plenty of footage of the Rivian R1T in action. In fact, multiple people on our team have had the chance to experience it for themselves. That said, there's no denying the electric pickup truck is incredibly capable in just about every way. Moreover, it's spacious, luxurious, and packed with unique features. One could argue that if you're looking for the best vehicles on the market for Overlanding, Rivian's offerings could easily secure a spot on the top of the list.

While the video is relatively short, at just under 10 minutes, Edmunds provided a breakdown of the topics and timestamps. This makes it convenient for people who want to hone in on something specific. In this case, it means our EV fans may choose to quickly skip past the details about the TRX and Raptor to learn precisely what Edmunds thinks of the R1T in comparison.

00:00 Intro

00:15 Raptor

02:15 TRX

05:05 R1T

07:44 Conclusion

According to Edmunds, while the Raptor is a pioneer, the TRX has become the new "king" in the segment. The TRX leads the pack of related gas-powered trucks when it comes to sound, size, and speed. Still, the TRX is using emissions-spewing engine technology that's a thing of the past.

Meanwhile, though the R1T may not initially wow gearheads, and it's not going to crank out a throaty note that makes you question whether there's a high-performance boat tooling around your neighborhood, it stands to impress anyone who gets behind the wheel.

The R1T is quicker than these rivals, it has all sorts of "toys," and it will save you money on fuel costs. Most importantly, it stands to change the course of the future, and it's already happening.

It seems that after the publication's comparison of these three pickups, it's willing to conclude that while "loud and proud" has been the way of the past, it's high time for something different, and the Rivian R1T is arguably the best option available today, at least when it comes to $100,000 pickup trucks.