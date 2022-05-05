A friend of InsideEVs – Tesla fan and owner Andy Slye – admits that he was very excited for Tesla to move forward with its Battery Day plans. Now, the US electric automaker is producing Model Y crossovers with 4680 battery cells and structural packs. However, Slye has decided that, despite his excitement, he's not going to opt for the new version of the Model Y.

To be clear, Slye actually toured Tesla's new Austin Gigafactory, and he was almost certain that a new Model Y with 4680 cells was in his future. However, with demand so high and delivery windows far away, Slye was smart to place an order back in October 2021, though it was for the current Model Y Long Range option.

Slye figured he could float the Model Y Long Range order in hopes that he could get one of the new made-in-Texas options. That said, rumors started circulating that Tesla will be using the 4680 battery cells and structural pack in a new Standard Range all-wheel-drive version. This is the part that changed Slye's mind.

The Model Y Standard Range AWD with 4680 cells has 270 miles of range and a 5-second zero-to-60-mph time. It carries a starting price of $59,990. In comparison, Tesla's website currently lists the Model Y Long Range with a starting price of $62,990. For the extra $3,000, you get 330 miles of range, as well as a 0-60 time that's just a touch quicker. However, you don't get the new cells or pack.

Keep in mind that when Slye ordered his Model Y in October of last year, he locked in the current price at the time, which was less than the new Model Y costs today. Tesla changes prices often, but our articles indicate that the Long Range version started at around $56,990 (or less depending on the timing) in October 2021. Slye says his order was $53,000.

Slye notes that the extra range is really a no-brainer. This is especially true if the EV costs less and he can take delivery sooner. Let's face it, if you're driving a Model Y, it's likely most folks will have no idea which cells and pack style it has. On the flip side, you will know that you have much less range. It all really comes down to whether you have an existing Model Y order, and what your use-case is for the EV.

There are several other reasons Slye decided to reverse course and stick with his earlier order. He talks about charging speed, charging to 100 percent, and the fact that it appears the 4680 cells and structural pack aren't yet pricing cheaper than Tesla's current tech. It seems it will take "economies of scale" to get to a point where Tesla may be able to prove the cost savings.

As always, scroll down to our popular comment section and let us know what you think.