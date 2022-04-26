With the Ford F-150 Lightning fully electric pickup truck officially launching today, interest in such vehicles is rising. Pickup trucks are extremely popular on our shores, and the F-150 has been the best-selling model for years. However, there are still a whole lot of folks who'd rather have a Chevy Silverado. With that said, we can't think of a better time for General Motors to release a new ad about the upcoming Silverado EV.

General Motors notes that the Silverado EV was built from the ground up as an electric vehicle. Sadly, this can't be said about many of today's electric vehicles. The automaker could have likely saved a ton of time and money by simply offering an electric version of the gas-powered truck it's already producing. However, EVs that are built on a new platform that's specifically designed for them are arguably much more compelling than the latter option for a number of reasons.

The Silverado EV will ride on GM's proprietary Ultium global architecture, which will be shared among a whole host of future electric vehicles from GM's various brands, and also shared with Honda. According to GM, the electric pickup truck will be capable of traveling up to 400 miles on a single charge. It will also feature standard DC Fast Charging capability with speeds of up to 350 kW. What's more, the Silverado EV will offer up to 10.2 kW of off-board power.

Chevrolet says the fully electric Silverado will be able to crank out as much as 664 horsepower and over 780 pound-feet of torque. This max power will be available as part of the Silverado EV's Wide Open Watts (WOW) Mode, which is likely comparable to the GMC Hummer EV's WTF Mode (Watts to Freedom). GM estimates that the all-electric Silverado will scoot from zero to 60 mph in fewer than 4.5 seconds.

