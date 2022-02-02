Electric pickup trucks are aiming to be all the rage in the near future. The Rivian R1T and GMC Hummer EV have already come to market, and the Ford F-150 Lightning is set to launch very soon. We just recently learned that the Chevrolet Silverado EV will arrive in the fall of 2023. However, we still don't have an official name for Ram's future electric pickup.

Based on earlier information from Stellantis' EV 2021 day, we do know that the upcoming Ram electric pickup is expected to debut and enter production in 2024. Ram has already made it clear that the truck will be highly capable and durable. Senior manager of Ram 1500 brand marketing Carl Lally told Automotive News:

"What we've heard from our consumers is that they're not looking for a compromised truck solution, so really, some of the core attributes that we communicate to our customers about our trucks, the capability and the durability, those aren't going to change, I think, as you look forward to an EV-oriented truck product.”

Gallery: Ram Pickup Teaser

10 Photos

According to an article published by Autoblog, a recent trademark application may provide us with a potential name for Ram's future electric truck. It was first discovered by CarBuzz.

Stellantis filed a trademark application with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) in January 2022. The request is to trademark "Ram Revolution" as a name. Autoblog makes it clear that the patent specifically applies to passenger truck names, so unless Ram is making a new gas-powered truck called the Revolution, it makes sense that this could be the eventual name for its electric pickup.

In addition, while it might be weird to call a gas-powered truck the Revolution, especially amid the current automotive landscape and obvious transition, it makes total sense to use the name for an electric pickup truck. Autoblog also mentions that REVolution has "EV" in it.

That said, just because Stellantis filed a trademark doesn't mean the name will be adopted, and Ram hasn't yet responded to comments about the name. What's your take?